"I'm supposed to believe this game is realistic": Fans react as EA Sports reveals highest-rated Serie A players in FIFA 23

With just under two weeks to go before the worldwide release of FIFA 23, EA Sports has revealed a list featuring the top-rated players from Serie A.

The Italian top flight has treated fans to entertaining and technical football for decades. The ability on display in the league has always been reflected in FIFA, with Serie A players being overpowered in the game.

However, recent seasons have seen the league lose a lot of its top names, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Manchester United.

With Paulo Dybala, Ciro Immobile, and Romelu Lukaku being downgraded in FIFA 23, goalkeeper Mike Maignan is the highest-rated Serie A player at 87.

The FIFA community has taken to social media to react to these massive changes in the upcoming edition of the game. Many fans have expressed their opinions on the in-game player ratings and whether they are deserved and accurate or not.

"Serie A looks REALLY weak in FIFA 23": Fans unhappy with EA Sports' list of top-rated players from Italian top flight

Serie A has historically had one of the best teams for starter squads in Ultimate Team due to the availability of lower-rated overpowered cards. This trend is likely to continue in FIFA 23, but the lack of highly rated players has affected the overall viability of the league in the game.

This fan took to Twitter to express his concerns regarding the issue. He believes that the quality of the league has deteriorated in FIFA.

FUT Camp @fut_camp Tomori and Hernandez meta, some nice cards like Tonali or Leao but the rest ... 🥶 Serie A looks REALLY weak in FIFA 23, best card 87 rating and is a GKTomori and Hernandez meta, some nice cards like Tonali or Leao but the rest ... 🥶 Serie A looks REALLY weak in FIFA 23, best card 87 rating and is a GK 🙉 Tomori and Hernandez meta, some nice cards like Tonali or Leao but the rest ... 🥶

coin @Cjharlinn @FUT23News serie a was done so dirty all around @FUT23News serie a was done so dirty all around

AC Milan won the 2021-22 Serie A title, with breakout star Rafael Leao taking Europe by storm with his rapid pace and lethal finishing. The youngster has received a decent upgrade in FIFA 23 at 84 overall.

However, fans believe that as one of the best players in the league last season, he deserves a higher overall rating.

• @namasoprop B24 Esports @B24Esports EA revelou os melhores jogadores da Serie A no #FIFA23 EA revelou os melhores jogadores da Serie A no #FIFA23 🇮🇹 https://t.co/UG7BBry2lV no Rafa Leão in the top15 Serie A players on fifa 23 but I'm supposed to believe the game is realistic lol twitter.com/B24Esports/sta… no Rafa Leão in the top15 Serie A players on fifa 23 but I'm supposed to believe the game is realistic lol twitter.com/B24Esports/sta…

Another fan expressed a similar opinion. He argued that as the Serie A MVP for the 2021-22 season, Leao should have a high enough rating to be included in the top 15 players.

João Pepe @JooPepe7 @FUT23News So Serie A top player of 2021/22 isn't even one of the 15 highest rated's? Well done EA. @FUT23News So Serie A top player of 2021/22 isn't even one of the 15 highest rated's? Well done EA.

Despite failing to perform well in the league last season, Napoli have made a promising start to their latest campaign.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been one of their top performers. The 21-year-old has been compared to some of the best players in the world because of his sensational talent and ability on the ball. He has quickly amassed a large fanbase, who want to use his card on the digital pitch as well.

Even though the league lacks highly rated players, there is no shortage of meta-overpowered cards.

Players like Theo Hernandez and Fikayo Tomori appear to be two of the best players in their respective positions in the game. With pace being a major factor in FIFA, the defensive duo from Milan will be extremely viable, and fans have also recognized this.

With EA Sports consistently releasing new information about FIFA 23, the community will undoubtedly continue to weigh in and express their opinions on social media. It is a very exciting time to be a FIFA fan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far