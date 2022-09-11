Chelsea handed boost in €150 million target chase - Reports

Chelsea have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. According to Corriere dello Sport (via the Daily Mail), contract talks between Milan and Leao have stalled, which could allow the Blues an opening to sign the attacker.

Chelsea were interested in signing the Portuguese on deadline day of the recently concluded summer transfer window. According to the aforementioned source, the Blues even made a bid worth around €80 million for the Milan attacker.

The Serie A champions, however, rejected the offer and reportedly asked the Premier League club to pay the full €150 million release clause.

Leao reportedly wants wages of around €7 million per year (£6 million) which has backed AC Milan into a corner. The Portuguese international also wants Milan to contribute towards the €15 million (£14 million) sum he had to pay to his former side Sporting CP for breaking contractual terms four years ago.

UEFA EURO 2024 @EURO2024

5 G/A in 5 games



Rafael Leão is the real deal



#EURO2024 Milan derby hero5 G/A in 5 gamesRafael Leão is the real deal Milan derby hero ✔️5 G/A in 5 games ✔️🇵🇹 Rafael Leão is the real deal 🔥#EURO2024 https://t.co/zA788Ys1LN

As things stand, Leao still has two years remaining on his current contract with AC Milan. However, if the contract talks do not progress well, the attacker could be made available in the transfer market.

He has made a bright start to the 2022-23 season. The Portuguese forward has already scored three goals and provided four assists in seven games across all competitions.

Chelsea have made a short-term fix to their striking problems this summer

Chelsea will be in the market for a new centre-forward sooner rather than later. The Blues have made a short-term fix to their attacking problems this summer.

The Blues allowed Romelu Lukaku (on loan) and Timo Werner (permanently) to leave the club this summer. As a replacement, they only signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

Aubameyang is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League. The Gabonese forward, however, is 33 years old and well into the twilight of his career.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Auba’s time to shine… Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang officially makes his Chelsea debut against Dinamo Zagreb!Auba’s time to shine… Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang officially makes his Chelsea debut against Dinamo Zagreb! ✅Auba’s time to shine… 🌟💙 https://t.co/4iGIfLo8yq

Chelsea will therefore need a new young forward in the coming years and Leao fits that narrative perfectly. The Portuguese international is just 23 years old and seemingly has a bright future ahead.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava