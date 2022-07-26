"I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo because he is the same level as Messi" - Napoli star makes interesting claim about his football 'idol'

Georgian wonderkid Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has revealed that he is more inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo than Lionel Messi and wishes to emulate the career of the Portuguese. The 21-year-old has joined Napoli this summer from Dinamo Batumi for a price of €10 million.

The left winger had a very impressive 2022 campaign in Georgia where he scored eight goals and provided two assists in just 11 appearances before joining the Partenopei. His impressive end product in the final third made him a highly sought-after player in the transfer market this summer.

In an interview with Cult of Calcio, the 21-year-old was asked for his response to the fact that he has been referred to as the 'Messi of Georgia'. To which, the player humbly revealed that it was Ronaldo who he drew inspiration from due to the Portuguese's hard work, while also calling the Argentine 'alien'.

He said:

“Maybe, I would add. Because Messi is a player who seems to have come from another planet. I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo because he is the same level as Messi thanks to hard work and sacrifice. I would also like to have the same career as him. Cristiano is a great footballer and an incredible professional, that’s why I always draw inspiration from him."

The two great rivals have so far had a very contrasting pre-season. While the PSG forward is gearing up for the 2022-23 campaign, participating with his teammates in friendly games, his arch-rival has been absent from Manchester United's pre-season tour.

Ronaldo is reportedly desperate to leave the Red Devils this summer since there is no Champions League football on offer at Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag and the club do not want to sell the Portuguese ace but his agent Jorge Mendes is actively fishing for potential destinations.

While Messi struggled in his debut campaign in Ligue 1, Ronaldo's return to the Premier League was quite impressive, given the dysfunctional United side he was part of. The Argentine managed to find the back of the net just 11 times in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The Red Devils forward, on the other hand, was his team's highest scorer and saving grace on many occasions with 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Ronaldo's girlfriend follows in footsteps of Messi's wife, promotes the same brand

The Portugal international's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez promoted a brand called Alo Yoga on her Instagram. The brand was earlier promoted by the Argentine 's wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

Roccuzzo posted a picture of herself a week ago while doing her yoga routine and mentioned the brand Alo Yoga in her caption.

