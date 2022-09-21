Apex Legends Gun Run guide - Duration of the mode, how to win, and more

Apex Legends' mid-season update has introduced a brand new game mode titled Gun Run, which offers players something new. That being said, every mode has its own set of strategies, and knowing them can be quite helpful in winning more matches.

Respawn has built a solid reputation with Apex Legends, and every season brings fresh content and time-limited game modes. Season 14 will be no different, and the new mode can be enjoyed by players starting September 20. It's a unique take on shooting games. The model is also available for a limited time in Respawn's Battle Royale.

The Gun Run is a classic example of limited modes that Respawn implements to vary the content. Since the game's release, Apex Legends has grown massively to become one of the most-played titles worldwide. Here are all the details a player should remember if they want to dominate the new mode.

The Gun Run mode of Apex Legends has been added as a mid-season update

As mentioned earlier, Apex Legends' Gun Run follows a different path than other FPS games. It's a team-based effort; each team contains three members, just like it works in Battle Royale mode. However, there are subtle differences and players need to know the best strategy to win.

The Gun Run mode will be available from September 20 to October 4, so players have two weeks to make the most of it. It's directly tied to the Beast of Prey event and contributes towards fulfilling its quest to earn more rewards.

Each match will have four teams and 12 players trying to race to the list of all available weapons. The matches occur on two POIs of the full map, and there's a full list of available weapons. Every time a player kills an enemy in the game, their weapon will change to the next one on the list.

Winning is quite simple - become the first to kill with all the weapons. This is easier said than done as getting kills swiftly requires coordination and strategy; moreover, not all available weapons will be efficient. Players will have to use such Apex Legends weapons to kill an opponent.

There's also a boost meter for each weapon a player contains, and the numbers indicate how many options they jump over. By getting a kill with that particular weapon, an Apex Legends player will be able to jump that many levels. It will allow them to go through the entire list of weapons quicker and win the match.

At the outset, the Gun Run mode looks fun and is a good blend of strategic action and interesting gameplay. A similar mode has also been tried on the mobile version of the game.

There's no assurance that players will be able to get the mode back in the game once it's gone. While Respawn can always bring it back as they did with Control, there's no guarantee.

