5 best sports video games (and 5 best racing titles) of the 2010s

Sports and racing video games are some of the most immersive experiences for those who enjoy these activities. These video games serve as a medium through which enthusiasts can insert themselves into these events and create fictional legacies.

Sports video games allow players to participate in different outdoor games, such as basketball, fighting championships, etc., either as an entire team or as their own personal avatar.

On the other hand, racing titles specifically focus on racing, which can either be global professional events or legal and illegal street racing.

These video games have been around since the dawn of gaming. The first sports game to be played was a two-player version of tennis on an oscilloscope.

Five memorable sports video games from 2010s

1) Rocket League

Rocket League, from developer Psyonix, was released on July 7, 2015. This was a new fictional sports video game combining football and demolition derby, where users controlled different cars in a large arena.

When it was first released, the title was a paid product, although as of September 2020, it became free to play.

It is generally played in online multiplayer, with gamers participating in teams of up to 4 members, although 1v1 matches are also an option. Played in an indoor stadium, the objective is to control the large football and drive it into the opposing team’s goal posts. The side with the most goals when the timer ends wins.

Different game modes are available, such as casual, ranked playlists, and mutators. Since its initial release, this video game has seen many updates and expansions, adding customizations and iconic cars that can be selected.

Various renditions of the Batmobile, the Delorean from the Back to the Future movies, and James Bond’s Aston Martin are some of the most famous cars available.

2) Top Spin 4

Top Spin is a tennis video game series first launched in 2003. Since then, it has had four outings, with Top Spin 4 being the final installment.

From developer 2K Czech, this title launched on March 15, 2011, to lots of favorable reviews and was praised for its gameplay and visuals.

Users can pick different matches, such as singles, doubles, exhibition tournaments, and quick play. They can participate in a career mode, which allows them to create characters, participate in different matches to increase their reputations, and sign on for sponsorships.

This version of the title offers officially licensed players who can be played as and against. These names include the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Online matches can be played with other gamers using the Xbox Live feature in single or doubles.

3) NBA 2K19

The officially licensed video game from the National Basketball Association, NBA 2K19, was the 2018 version of the game, released on September 11.

Developed by Visual Concepts, this basketball simulation title is the 20th entry in the franchise and features teams from the NBA, which players can play as and against.

Like its predecessors, this video game features a My Team mode, which allows users to build basketball teams by making deals and signing on famous players. It is represented in a virtual trading card format, with gamers required to collect cards to unlock different basketball icons, playbooks, and other items.

The title also supports a career mode, which features numerous big names from the industry and Hollywood, such as Anthony Mackie and Aldis Hodge.

NBA 2K19 was hailed as the best outing for the series then and was praised for its gameplay. Its emphasis on microtransactions, however, was criticized.

4) Fight Night Champion

Boxing games are not often seen in the video game industry, so when the Fight Night series appeared on the scene in 2004, boxing fans were very excited. Developed by EA Canada, this game franchise’s final installment came in the form of Fight Night Champion in March 2011.

Unlike its predecessor, this title took a grittier and darker aesthetic, which depicted the true brutality of the sport. This entry featured an all-new control system, allowing gamers to land punches by flicking the controller’s right analog stick.

Three major game modes were featured: Fight Now, Legacy, and Champion.

It also featured a boxer creation element, where users could create their own boxers and use these characters in-game.

The game can also be played online, in Online World Championships participating in various weight divisions. The holder of this title must defend it twice a day to retain it.

5) Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

For those looking for an alternative to the acclaimed FIFA video games, Pro Evolution Soccer has always been the go-to for many in the last two decades. Developed by PES Productions and published by Konami, the final title in this series before changing to eFootball was Pro Evolution Soccer 2019.

This football simulation video game offers a host of new leagues, including Russian Premier Liga, Superliga Quilmes Clasica, and Jupiler Pro League. The title also features new skill traits for different players, which makes each of them excel in various areas and gives them a distinct feel when controlling.

Like in previous games, users can participate in different games, either preset or custom created, using various teams and competing against AI opponents or other players locally.

PES 19 also includes a career mode many cited as superior to FIFA’s manager mode.

Five unforgettable racing titles from the 2010s

1) NFS Hot: Pursuit

Need for Speed has always been the go-to racing video game for casual fans, and NFS Hot Pursuit was originally one of the older titles in this franchise. However, it was reimagined in 2010 and remade with a new take. This outing was popular enough to be remastered almost ten years down the line.

It kept the premise of cop vs racers from the original game, as players got to choose whether to take on either of the two roles. The title was set in the fictional area of Seacrest County, which provided a dynamic map for them to explore.

It consisted of different events to participate in, along with a large assortment of cars.

As racers, users participated in various racing events while occasionally avoiding cop cars and trying to stay off the radar. As cops, they were generally required to bring down racers while sometimes doing time trials and one-on-one duels.

Both cops and racers were equipped with different offensive and evasive measures they could employ while driving.

2) Assetto Corsa

Developed by an Italian studio known as Kunos Simulazion, Assetto Corsa is a sim racing video game designed to emulate a realistic racing experience. Released as a full version on December 19, 2014, it was also highly customizable and open to tons of mods on PC.

This racing game supports different peripherals to play it with, although a racing rig is a recommended and ideal way to experience it. The realism setting can be adjusted to match what gamers are used to and feel comfortable in, ranging from artificial to factory to even entirely disabled assists.

The game supports VR as well as Nvidia 3D Vision. It includes numerous iconic racing tracks where users can test their professional driving skills, such as the Nürburgring and the Nordschleife.

Gamers can also adjust and tune their cars before entering a session to get the best output from them.

3) F1 2017

From developer Codemasters comes F1 2017, a racing video game based on the 2017 Formula One Season released on August 25, 2017. This title featured all twenty circuits, twenty drivers, and ten teams participating in the official world championship.

It also included commentary from real-life commentators David Croft & Anthony Davidson.

F1 2017 offered an expanded team management mode through which players could control the research and development of car parts. They had to keep a close eye on their car parts, such as engine components and gearboxes, which were subject to wear and tear and would fail if not replaced.

The title includes a variety of game formats for users to try out, which was a result of the different motorsport governing bodies taking an interest in the series. Also featured is a selection of classic cars from 1988 to 2010, with which gamers can compete in classic races.

4) Forza Horizon 4

The Forza series has its own take on racing video games, and the Forza Horizon line features a less nuanced take, providing players with a free for all racing event known as the Horizon Festival. On October 2, 2018, Forza Horizon 4 was released, taking the festival to a fictional representation of Great Britain.

Players can enter the horizon festival and compete in different racing events to earn reputation and currency. Through this, they can unlock newer and better cars, buy property, and participate in more challenging events.

However, Forza also offers an open-world environment for users to cruise around if they wish to.

The Forza Horizon series is known for its stunning visuals and gorgeously designed environments. As the festival progresses, the seasons also change, giving gamers different takes on the same area.

Aside from racing, several other fun activities involving cars are available to have fun and let loose.

5) The Crew 2

The Crew 2 is an open-world racing video game developed by Ivory Tower and published by Ubisoft on June 29, 2018. It is the second title in the series and features a racer not limited to driving just cars but also motorcycles, boats, and airplanes.

It has a persistent open world, a scaled-down recreation of the United States, depicted using four hub worlds. Each hub world provides a different theme to racing events, such as off-road, pro racing, street racing, and freestyle. Users can play either solo or in cooperative multiplayer online.

The overarching story follows an unnamed protagonist who seeks to further their reputation in various forms of racing disciplines. As they compete in these events, they are aided by different characters and are required to win each event to progress.

