Crew 2 Year 4 Season 5: Every vehicle coming with the new Motorpass

Seasonal updates make a huge impact when it comes to live service racing games like Crew 2. The reason why Seasonal updates are crucial is that they provide fresh features and improvements that help preserve the game's ecosystem.

In terms of Ubisoft’s very own racing title, this preservation is through various content like Motorpass and games. Motorpass is Crew 2’s very own take on hugely popularized Battlepasses that rewards its players for spending time in the game.

While this Motorpass comes with various cosmetic items for both cars and characters, this article will specifically focus on all the road vehicles it will provide. This is similar to the Battlepass of shooter games and provides no advantage to the players in any way.

Every car coming with Crew 2’s Motorpass

Back in 2018, Ubisoft set a step forward in the racing genre by bringing a sequel for their Crew franchise. Providing a brand new open world to explore, Crew 2 took the world by storm.

While it is not limited to being just a car racing game, it also features activities such as boat racing and aerial stunts. However, when it comes to talking about the game to its core, cars will always remain a curial part of the game.

While the new season will be seeing the addition of 27 vehicles to the game, the Motorpass will feature a total of four supercars that are worth the mention. The cars that are going to be added are as follows:

Free Motorpass Car:

Porsche 911 GT3 RS SPLATTER EDITION - Free Tier 25

Premium Motorpass Car:

Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 2019 GOLD NUGGET EDITION - Premium Tier 1

- Premium Tier 1 Dodge Challenger SRT DEMON AWAKEN EDITION - Premium Tier 13

- Premium Tier 13 Ford Mustang Fastback STUNT EDITION - Premium Tier 37

All these things have arrived in the main game on March 15, 2022. So players who want to access the new content can do so by updating the game to the latest version.

