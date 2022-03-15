The Crew 2 Y4S5 American Legends: New vehicles, events and more

Ubisoft’s Crew 2 took a new turn with the racing genre as it simultaneously introduced cars, boats, and planes in one big sandbox. To continue its four-year-long run, the game is bringing yet another update that adds more vehicles and improvements aimed at making the player experience better.

The Crew 2 @TheCrewGame



Discover everything we are planning for Year 5 We are proud to announce that The Crew 2 will have a fifth year of free updates for all players!Discover everything we are planning for Year 5 We are proud to announce that The Crew 2 will have a fifth year of free updates for all players!Discover everything we are planning for Year 5 👇 https://t.co/qSzydOlrUf

Each update of the game arrives with several changes and additions that are hard to keep track of. To give players an insight into everything that is arriving with the new update for the racing game, this article will go through every bit of information that players need to know.

Everything to know about The Crew 2’s Y4S5 update

The very first thing that players should take note of in the new update is the addition of 27 vehicles to the game. Some of these cars will be included in the game’s Motorpass, which is the racing game’s take on Battlepasses.

The cars coming with The Crew 2's Motorpass (Image via Ubisoft)

The Motorpass will feature some limited edition supercars, which are:

Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 2019 GOLD NUGGET EDITION - Premium Tier 1

- Premium Tier 1 Dodge Challenger SRT DEMON AWAKEN EDITION - Premium Tier 13

- Premium Tier 13 Porsche 911 GT3 RS SPLATTER EDITION - Free Tier 25

- Free Tier 25 Ford Mustang Fastback STUNT EDITION - Premium Tier 37

The new season will also see the arrival of a new game mode called American Legends that features various stories. In Season 5 Episode 1, players will be getting their hands on the legendary Porsche 550 SPYDER and Ubisoft has promised to provide more cars soon.

The Crew 2 @TheCrewGame



Season 5 Episode 1: American Legends, full reveal on March 15, 9AM PST/6PM CET Uncover the story behind the legend! 🗄️Season 5 Episode 1: American Legends, full reveal on March 15, 9AM PST/6PM CET Uncover the story behind the legend! 🗄️Season 5 Episode 1: American Legends, full reveal on March 15, 9AM PST/6PM CET ⏰ https://t.co/BHyeVD4HDN

Players will be getting different stories every week with American Legends and the revealed ones are as follows:

March 16: Billionaire’s Work

Billionaire’s Work March 23: Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras March 30: Chicago Heist

Chicago Heist April 6: Salem Legacy

Salem Legacy April 13: War Hero

War Hero April 20: Gold Rush

Gold Rush April 27: Hollywood Stuntman

Hollywood Stuntman May 4: Highs & Lows

The Crew 2 Year 4 Season 5 will also be coming with a new Live Summit reward for Episode 1 and that would be the Indian Motorcycle Scout (The Cruiser Edition).

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete