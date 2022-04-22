Watch: Teaser for F1 2022 game revealed by EA and Codemasters

The teaser for EA and Codemasters' upcoming F1 22 game has been revealed. The game is set to be launched on July 1, 2022, but is already available for pre-order through various platforms.

Watch the reveal below:

The 2021's highly popular game sky-rocketed the popularity of sim-cade racing games around through its easy-to-approach handling model and a variety of available tracks. EA and Codemasters are taking it one step further in 2022, having promised an all-new handling model to compensate for the real-life aerodynamic changes the sport has made to its cars.

The F1 eSports championships are held on the official games, giving prominence to talented sim-racers such as two-time eSports world champion Jarno Opmeer and Lucas Blakeley. Real-world drivers such as Lando Norris and George Russell have also been seen playing the highly-popular 2021 game, which came out in the middle of the sport's previous season.

The new game promises a new handling model, customizable safety car deployment, and an improved My Team mode. A new addition to the game is the 'F1 Life' mode, which lets players "unlock and show off supercars". It is, however, still unclear what the mode will be like as developers have given little to no information about the upcoming changes.

Max Verstappen claims sim racing helps him in real-world F1

Aside from being an off-season hobby for the Dutchman, Max Verstappen claims sim racing has helped him set up his real-life F1 race cars. In an interview with personal sponsor CarNext, the reigning world champion spoke about his hobby when he isn't battling with the likes of Lewis Hamilton:

“It keeps me ready to go, because I’m spending a lot of time also then on the setup. I’m not racing a Formula 1 car on the simulator, but it’s like GT cars, so it’s also a different technique of driving. I just keep testing myself, and especially these sim drivers... they’re so quick!”

Verstappen then elaborated on the immense speed sim racers have despite having no on-track experience. The Red Bull driver said:

“It’s very interesting to see them drive because they have no real experience of a car but, somehow, when you look at how they’re braking, how they’re controlling, it is how it should be. It’s very interesting for me to then compare myself to them, because they’re naturally quick on the sim, I’m naturally quick in real life. For me, that’s another motivation, because I know that I’m confident that when I want to jump in a real car, I’ll be quick.”

The future of racing seems to be largely influenced by the simulation world, with world champions such as Verstappen endorsing it heavily.

