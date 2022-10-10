FIFA 23 “Secure Boot” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While FIFA 23 has had a fairly successful launch, the latest franchise entry seems to be suffering from a great many number of bugs and performance issues.

While most of the errors seem to have been rooted out with subsequent hotfixes and patch updates, there are a few which are persistent even today.

One such issue that many in the community have been facing is the “Secure Boot” error which is primarily caused due to an issue with the anti-cheat software that was introduced to FIFA 23.

It’s one of the more annoying bugs that is plaguing the game at the moment, and EA is yet to provide fans with a suitable fix for it.

However, not all hope is lost, as those who are facing the “Secure Boot” error in the title can try out a few things to fix it. Therefore, today's guide will go over the steps that players can take to be able to fix the “Secure Boot” error in FIFA 23.

Fixing the “Secure Boot” error in FIFA 23

To be able to fix the “Secure Boot” error in FIFA 23, there are a few things that players will be able to do.

1) Uninstalling and re-installing the game’s anti-cheat

As mentioned previously, the “Secure Boot” error in FIFA 23 is primarily caused by an issue with the game's anti-cheat itself, the best way to weed out the error is to directly uninstall and then re-install the anti-cheat software.

To be able to do so, players will first be required to make their way to the EAAntiCheat.Installer 23 installers in the EA folder in Program Files. This will automatically lead them to the EA anti-cheat support option where they will be able to select the FIFA 23 anti-cheat and then uninstall it.

Once this is done, players will then be required to re-install the anti-cheat through the game's official website.

2) Running FIFA 23 as an administrator

Another viable fix for the “Secure Boost” error in the title will be to run the launcher, either Steam or Origin, as an administrator. Often times this will temporarily halt the issue that players have been facing, and many in the community have mentioned that this method has worked for many.

Players will need to right-click on the launcher of either of the clients and run it as an administrator.

3) Quitting all background applications

Background applications will often tend to mess with the proper functioning of of the game, often leading to the “Secure Boot” error. Especially in the older systems that have a rough time handling, too many open applications, hence players are advised to close all background tabs and apps if they are often facing this problem in the latest franchise entry.

4) Re-installing the game

While one of the more drastic steps, it still comes highly recommended for those for whom the above steps yielded no results. The “Secure Boot” can at times be caused is some game files are found to be corrupt in the system, and uninstalling, and then re-installing the game will be the most effective way of dealing with it.

