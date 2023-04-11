EA Sports reveals all FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season (TOTS) nominees, including Bernardo Silva, Rodrygo, and more

EA Sports has heralded the arrival of Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by revealing a list of nominees for Community TOTS, including the likes of Bernardo Silva and Rodrygo. These players have all had impressive seasons so far in their respective domestic leagues, and their consistency could potentially be rewarded with a boosted item in FUT 23.
Team of the Season is always an exciting time in Ultimate Team, with overpowered player items being released every week from the best leagues in domestic football. Community TOTS is a way for EA Sports to kick off the event by recognizing the contributions of players who have been incredibly consistent with their team but might not make it onto their league's regular TOTS roster.
Community TOTS nominees include the likes of Bernardo Silva and Rodrygo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Despite being second in their respective domestic competitions, there is no denying that Manchester City and Real Madrid have had an impressive season so far. Their talismanic playmakers Bernardo Silva and Rodrygo have contributed significantly towards their success, and their performances have earned them a spot on the Community TOTS nominee roster in FIFA 23.
Which players have been nominated?
The nominee list consists of players from various leagues across the globe. The following players can receive overpowered versions in the current meta of FIFA 23:
Goalkeepers
- David De Gea
- Lafont
- Sommer
- Rey
- Livakovic
- Vicario
- Lewis
Defenders
- Nathan Ake
- Andrew Robertson
- Abdulhamid
- Andrei Girotto
- Bell
- Bensebaini
- Disasi
- Danilo
- Davis
- De Cuyper
- Fellhauer
- Gaya
- Geertruida
- Gradit
- Kaiboue
- Kim Min Jae
- Marc Bartra
- Martinez Quarta
- Nuno Santos
- Otamendi
- Solet
- Tavernier
- Trimmel
- Van Ewijk
Midfielders
- Bernardo Silva
- Akturkoglu
- Anderson Talisca
- Bennacer
- Beste
- Biostrup
- Brownhill
- Buyalskyi
- Caicedo
- Calhanoglu
- Chukwueze
- Claesson
- Coman
- Doan
- Gabri Viega
- Gedson Fernandes
- Gerhardt
- Goodwin
- Gustafson
- Hatate
- Lodeiro
- Lee Jae Sung
- Le Fee
- Josue
- Joelinton
- Ito
- Isi
- Merino
- Meyer
- Otavio
- Parejo
- Rahimi
- Ricardo Horta
- Declan Rice
- Sin Jin Ho
- Zielinski
- Vetlesen
- Veerman
- Uzuni
- Tresor
- Khephren Thuram
Attackers
- Rodrygo
- Alexis Sanchez
- Aitor
- Alibec
- Becker
- Burgstaller
- Byrne
- Chhangte
- Chicho Hernandez
- Davidson
- Deulofeu
- Embolo
- Gabriel Jesus
- Garcia
- Goncalo Ramos
- Joao Pedro
- Jota
- Lapadula
- Lauriente
- Moffi
- Morata
- Muriqi
- Nsame
- Shalulile
- Tadic
- Traore
- Wright
This is by far the most extensive TOTS nominee roster to be released in FIFA 23, as it covers various leagues from across the globe. It is a unique promo, as it will feature superstars like Bernardo Silva and Rodrygo alongside lesser-known names from fringe leagues, giving gamers plenty of options for their FUT squads.