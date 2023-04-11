EA Sports reveals all FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season (TOTS) nominees, including Bernardo Silva, Rodrygo, and more

EA Sports has heralded the arrival of Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by revealing a list of nominees for Community TOTS, including the likes of Bernardo Silva and Rodrygo. These players have all had impressive seasons so far in their respective domestic leagues, and their consistency could potentially be rewarded with a boosted item in FUT 23.

Team of the Season is always an exciting time in Ultimate Team, with overpowered player items being released every week from the best leagues in domestic football. Community TOTS is a way for EA Sports to kick off the event by recognizing the contributions of players who have been incredibly consistent with their team but might not make it onto their league's regular TOTS roster.

Community TOTS nominees include the likes of Bernardo Silva and Rodrygo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite being second in their respective domestic competitions, there is no denying that Manchester City and Real Madrid have had an impressive season so far. Their talismanic playmakers Bernardo Silva and Rodrygo have contributed significantly towards their success, and their performances have earned them a spot on the Community TOTS nominee roster in FIFA 23.

Which players have been nominated?

The nominee list consists of players from various leagues across the globe. The following players can receive overpowered versions in the current meta of FIFA 23:

Goalkeepers

David De Gea

Lafont

Sommer

Rey

Livakovic

Vicario

Lewis

Defenders

Nathan Ake

Andrew Robertson

Abdulhamid

Andrei Girotto

Bell

Bensebaini

Disasi

Danilo

Davis

De Cuyper

Fellhauer

Gaya

Geertruida

Gradit

Kaiboue

Kim Min Jae

Marc Bartra

Martinez Quarta

Nuno Santos

Otamendi

Solet

Tavernier

Trimmel

Van Ewijk

Midfielders

Bernardo Silva

Akturkoglu

Anderson Talisca

Bennacer

Beste

Biostrup

Brownhill

Buyalskyi

Caicedo

Calhanoglu

Chukwueze

Claesson

Coman

Doan

Gabri Viega

Gedson Fernandes

Gerhardt

Goodwin

Gustafson

Hatate

Lodeiro

Lee Jae Sung

Le Fee

Josue

Joelinton

Ito

Isi

Merino

Meyer

Otavio

Parejo

Rahimi

Ricardo Horta

Declan Rice

Sin Jin Ho

Zielinski

Vetlesen

Veerman

Uzuni

Tresor

Khephren Thuram

Attackers

Rodrygo

Alexis Sanchez

Aitor

Alibec

Becker

Burgstaller

Byrne

Chhangte

Chicho Hernandez

Davidson

Deulofeu

Embolo

Gabriel Jesus

Garcia

Goncalo Ramos

Joao Pedro

Jota

Lapadula

Lauriente

Moffi

Morata

Muriqi

Nsame

Shalulile

Tadic

Traore

Wright

This is by far the most extensive TOTS nominee roster to be released in FIFA 23, as it covers various leagues from across the globe. It is a unique promo, as it will feature superstars like Bernardo Silva and Rodrygo alongside lesser-known names from fringe leagues, giving gamers plenty of options for their FUT squads.

Poll : 0 votes