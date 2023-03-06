Cheapest 88-rated players to use in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (March 2023)

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team's meta is ever-evolving, with EA Sports releasing a host of promos every month while adding new special cards. In such an environment, Base versions and older special cards are rendered ineffective quickly. However, high-rated cards always retain a certain value in FUT due to their attributes and overall rating.

With the introduction of so many new events, such as the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo, there is always a demand for high-rated fodder cards to be submitted to SBCs in exchange for overpowered players or packs. The price of such cards is always in flux based on demand, and players will be eager to learn about the cheapest 88-rated cards in FIFA 23.

Note: The prices of these cards are subject to change over time.

Cheapest 88-rated cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Regarding the high-rated cards in FIFA 23, there is a clear distinction between the viable ones in-game and those used purely as SBC fodder. The latter consists mostly of base gold versions that have fallen behind the game's power curve, although a few promo versions can be classified as fodder.

Which are the cheapest 88-rated gold cards?

With so many promos introduced in FIFA 23, gold cards lose their viability rather quickly as upgraded special variants overshadow them. While some of these players might still be effective in low-tier beginner squads, they are mostly used only for submission in Squad Building Challenges:

Toni Kroos

Keylor Navas

Erling Haaland

Bernardo Silva

Luka Modric

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Marquinhos

Ruben Dias

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

These footballers have obtained high-rated cards in FIFA 23 due to their impressive abilities and performances in real life, but their underwhelming stats are not up to par with the level required in the game's current meta.

Which are the cheapest 88-rated special cards?

The abundance of special promos and events in the game has ensured players have many special cards to choose from for their FUT squads. However, most promos also feature some underwhelming additions that are quickly relegated to fodder status, such as:

Thomas Muller (Team of the Week)

Mario Gomez (FUT Hero)

Diego Milito (FUT Hero)

Edin Dzeko (Rulebreakers)

Vincenzo Grifo (Team of the Week)

Gerard Moreno (Road to the Knockouts)

Arkadiusz Milik (Path to Glory)

Ciro Immobile (Team of the Week)

Dusan Vlahovic (Team of the Week)

Rodri (Team of the Week)

There are also several high-rated promo cards that are inexpensive but still effective in-game. They are often labeled 'cheap beasts' by the FUT community and include players like:

Sofian Boufal (Path to Glory)

Cody Gakpo (Team of the Tournament)

Paulo Dybala (Team of the Week)

Matthijs De Ligt (Team of the Week)

Lautaro Martinez (Team of the Week)

Stephan Mavdidi (Team of the Week)

Mohammed Kudus (Future Stars)

Kingsley Coman (Team of the Week)

Based on this list, players have plenty of options for overpowered cheap cards in FIFA 23, allowing them an in-game advantage when adding footballers to their existing squads.

Poll : 0 votes