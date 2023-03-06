FIFA 23 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC (March 5): How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released an 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, much to the excitement of FUT enthusiasts. A similar Player Pick challenge was released earlier in the game cycle, but this new one offers the option to select between five footballers instead of three. The price and requirements of this latest SBC reflect this change as well.

The ongoing Fantasy FUT promo has introduced a new batch of dynamic Hero items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and these cards are more hyped than ever. This makes now the ideal time to release a challenge like the new SBC. However, with the cost of completing it being rather exorbitant, gamers must be wondering whether this inclusion is worth unlocking.

The latest FUT Hero Player Pick is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Not only have the developers provided gamers with plenty of new players and packs via SBCs since FIFA 23's launch, they have also added an improved version of the fan-favorite FUT Hero Player Pick challenge with updated requirements.

As the name of this SBC suggests, it offers a choice between five Base or World Cup Hero items rated 87 or higher. These are some of the most coveted and overpowered cards in FUT 23, making this challenge extremely enticing for gamers looking to elevate their squad to the next level.

The SBC consists of three segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements you have to meet to complete the Squad Building Challenge:

84-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Players with min OVR of 85: Minimum three

Squad rating: Minimum 84

85-rated squad

Squad rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team of the week players: Minimum one

Players with min OVR of 87: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 86

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 300,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of high-rated fodder and Team of the Week cards in FIFA 23's transfer market.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

The latest Player Pick is definitely an improvement over the previously released FUT Hero PP SBC, as it offers a choice between five cards instead of three. It features both Base and World Cup Hero items, which include a rather mixed bag of overpowered as well as underwhelming cards. These are the best players up for grabs in this PP:

Yaya Toure (Base and World Cup)

Claudio Marchisio (Base and World Cup)

David Ginola (Base)

Saeed Al Owairan (World Cup)

Lucio (Base and World Cup)

Rudi Voller (Base and World Cup)

Diego Forlan (Base and World Cup)

Jay-Jay Okocha (Base and World Cup)

With so many exciting cards available, the SBC is well-worth investing 300,000 coins worth of liquid assets or fodder value in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Since most gamers have opened many packs during the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo, they will also have the untradeable fodder cards needed to bring the price of this Squad Building Challenge down.

