EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Team 1 cards led by Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Llorente

Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Llorente are two wonderful additions to the FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT promo, as the new team of cards have gone live. This is the latest promo to succeed the Showdown Series. Players can once again get some special items from the packs, and there is no shortage of such picks.

Like the Showdown Series promo, Fantasy FUT was previously present in FIFA 22. It found a lot of success last year, and the same can be expected this time around. Some of the cards released as part of the promo are quite good in terms of their stats and overall.

Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Llorente are among the highest-rated items that are part of the first team of Fantasy FUT. They will certainly be on the wishlists of many players, but there are certain other items that could interest the fanbase as well.

Fantasy FUT promo debuts Marcos Llorente and Alexis Sanchez’s special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players have been eagerly waiting for the promo cards of Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Llorente since they were leaked. They will finally have access to these items and plenty more with the release of Team 1.

Complete FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT promo Team 1

Alexis Sanchez CF 90

Marcos Llorente CM 89

Alexander Isak ST 89

Milan Skriniar CB 89

William Saliba CB 89

Said Benrahma LM 89

Fernando CDM 88

Dele Alli CAM 87

Angelino LWB 87

Christopher Trimmel RWB 86

Kamal Miller CB 85

Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Llorente will be great additions for those who have FIFA 23 squads from Ligue 1 and La Liga, respectively. However, there are some other interesting options they can explore as well.

Both Milan Skriniar and William Saliba are great defensive reinforcements that could have plenty of value. The two cards have terrific defensive stats and will be in high demand in the meta.

Similarly, Alexander Isak is an excellent attacking option for those with Premier League-based squads. It’s worth noting that all these cards can upgrade their stats and overall based on the fulfillment of certain conditions.

The upgrade potential makes the cards quite interesting. Each can get up to four upgrades, based on the fulfillment of the conditions in real life. This also opens up interesting investment options, as the price of certain cards will go up in the near future with an improvement in stats and overall.

The Team 1 cards are only one facet of the FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT promo. A separate squad of Heroes is also available in packs, and players can get promo items from completing SBCs and objectives.

Poll : 0 votes