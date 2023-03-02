FIFA 23 leak reveals Fantasy FUT promo upgrade system for Ultimate Team cards

The Fantasy FUT promo will commence in FIFA 23 on March 3, 2023. This means players have less than 48 hours to wait before they can get their hands on a special set of cards. Expectations are quite high for this release, following the poorly-implemented Road to the Final event.
If reliable leaker FUT Sheriff is to be believed, all the cards in the upcoming promo will have a dynamic system to improve their stats and overalls. This isn't the first time such an event — whose items improve over time — is being released. While the official system is yet to be revealed, tonight's leak will certainly grab the attention of players.
The potential upgrade system in the Fantasy FUT promo will make its cards even more lucrative. Not only will they come with initial boosts to stats, but some of them will also improve.
Fantasy FUT's rumored upgrade system will add to the cards' value in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
The upgrade system was last seen as recently as in the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo. It creates unique opportunities for FIFA 23 players.
If this above leak turns out to be true, here's what the upgrade system expected to go live as part of the upcoming promo will involve:
- Win in one out of the next six games: +1 upgrade
- Three appearances in the next six games: +1 upgrade
- Two goals/assists (ATT/MID) or two clean sheets (DEF/GK) in the next six games: +1 upgrade
- Avoid defeat in the next six games: +1 upgrade
It's worth noting that all matches in the domestic league will be registered by the system from March 17 onwards, hinting at the possibility of two teams of cards being released in FIFA 23.
The potential upgrade system for Fantasy FUT seems interesting. Unlike other promos, in this one, more cards could receive upgrades since this is based on the results of league matches. This will incentivize players to invest more time and effort into getting items in the promo, especially those underrated cards that can improve in the near future.
Moreover, there will be a new series of Heroes, which will appear as part of the same promo. The special cards in this one will also have the option to get upgrades, but the involved system will likely be different.