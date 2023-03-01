FIFA 23 leak hints at Heroes FUT Fantasy coming to Ultimate Team

A new version of the iconic card could emerge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in the form of the Heroes FUT Fantasy promo if recent leaks are to be believed. The information was handed out by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on their social media accounts. This will excite players who could get another special version of the footballing legends.

Heroes are special cards for former footballers who have retired as legends. They share many similarities with the Icon cards but don't have multiple variants. However, things are different in FIFA 23 as EA Sports introduced World Cup Heroes cards during the FIFA World Cup.

Those who might have missed out could have their wishes fulfilled once the FUT Fantasy promo commences. While official information is yet to be divulged, the leaks are a teaser of what's to come.

Heroes FUT Fantasy cards could light upcoming FIFA 23 promo with more legendary cards

FIFA 23 players must choose between regular or World Cup versions of Heroes. The latter is no longer available in packs and can be obtained by completing time-limited challenges or from the FUT market. With the FUT Fantasy promo coming soon, things could change for the better.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff HEROES FUT FANTASY!



They are coming in the promo and will be able to receive upgrades based on the performance of their former club!



EXAMPLE

Yaya Touré got a HERO for when he was City player , so if City wins 1 out of 6 league games, then he will get the upgrade.

Based on information from the FUT Sheriff, the upcoming cards will be based on their former cards. Yaya Toure's card has been used as an example to demonstrate how the system could potentially work.

It's almost certain that the upcoming cards could come with greater boosts than their World Cup counterparts. Moreover, each card will have the chance to receive upgrades based on how their former clubs perform in real life. This will be the first instance of Heroes cards having the potential to grow their overall and stats.

This could change the dynamic surrounding the cards and make them even more popular. It could simultaneously lead to further reductions in the prices of the World Cup and regular versions, as players will prefer the newer FUT Fantasy versions.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff



- Shouldn’t be all Heroes included



- Avoids defeat means only W or D.



- Only LEAGUE games starting from March 17th.



It's worth noting that the FIFA 23 leaks further suggest that not the entire original list of Heroes will be included, which could upset some players. Even Yaya Toure isn't confirmed to appear, hence, players are advised to wait for an official confirmation.

The FUT Fantasy promo is expected to start on Friday, March 3, and could also introduce all the new cards. It will be interesting to find out who makes it to the team release and who misses out.

