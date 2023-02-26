5 Best World Cup Icons to use in FIFA 23 (February 2023)

FIFA 23, as part of last year's Black Friday Festival, introduced a new version of Icon cards known as World Cup Icons. The cards were also brought in to capitalize on the 2023 FIFA World Cup hype.

Although not every FIFA 23 Icon earned a World Cup version, the campaign did include the most iconic players in the biggest football tournament.

Every week throughout the World Cup, teams receive new World Cup icons. Most of the promotion's cards could be opened in packs, but some could only be found by completing objectives, finishing SBCs, or collecting FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps tokens.

There are 33 World Cup Icon Cards as of February 2023. While there might be more of them in the future, the first three lists are fairly remarkable. Fans will be curious to know which Icons are worth the money spent.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team's best 5 World Cup Icons

5) Johan Cruyff (CF)

Johan Cruyff is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. He is frequently called the "godfather of modern-day football" due to his coaching style and philosophical approach toward the beautiful game.

The former Ballon d'Or winner was a stalwart of the Dutch national team at the height of the country's football dominance in the 70s, and FIFA 23 accurately reflects his skills.

Cruyff, like Zidane, is a deadly menace for any defense because of his five-star skills and weak foot. The center forward's superb dribbling and passing abilities make him the ideal final-third penetrator, whereas Zidane's card is more of a playmaker.

Cruyff's World Cup Icon card stats read:

Overall: 92

Pace: 91

Shooting: 90

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 94

Defense: 41

Physicality:73

Price - 3,685,000 FUT Coins

4) Mané Garrincha (RW)

Arguably one of the best players on the right wing, Mane Garrincha, or simply Garrincha, is one of the greatest players ever to grace the beautiful game. The 1962-World Cup star deservingly got a 93-rated Icon card, with a four-star weak foot being his only Achilles heel.

The fiery free-kick expert has splendid five-star skill alongside 95 Dribbles, 93 Passing, and 90 Pace, making the Brazilian a menace in the opponent's attacking third.

Garrincha's World Cup Icon card stats read:

Overall: 93

Pace: 90

Shooting: 87

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 95

Defense: 41

Physicality: 68

Price - 1,315,000 FUT Coins

3) Zinedine Zidane (CAM)

During his playing days, Zinedine Zidane had a reputation and superstar status that went beyond the game. He is one of the most well-known names in the world of football. With his playmaking prowess in midfield, he helped France win the World Cup in 1998 and guided his team to the tournament's final in 2006.

In FIFA 23, Zidane is the best box-to-box midfielder available. Not only does he have incredibly balanced numbers across the board, but he also possesses five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, which allows players to use him in various outfield positions.

Zidane's World Cup Icon card stats read:

Overall: 95

Pace: 94

Shooting: 91

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 94

Defense: 73

Physicality: 85

Price - 3,020,000 FUT Coins

2) Pelé (CF)

This person doesn't require much explanation. Pele is among the best footballers ever. He won three World Cups and scored many goals in his career. He is a legend in football and a deity among youngsters and current superstars of the game and beyond.

Often known as "The King of Football," Pele has the highest overall rating among all the World Cup Icon cards in FIFA 23. The 96-rated card has incredible stats, with four key attributes above 90, including 96 Pace, even before adding any chemistry styles.

Nerik_18 🇭🇺 @GamErik_18



WORLD CUP PELÉ IN THE ICON PACK



#FIFA23 #FUT23 If you missed it, we got this for one of our viewer today!WORLD CUP PELÉ IN THE ICON PACK If you missed it, we got this for one of our viewer today!WORLD CUP PELÉ IN THE ICON PACK#FIFA23 #FUT23 https://t.co/iul9mMdDrZ

Even though Pele sits at the pole position in terms of numbers, there is one player, his fellow countryman, whose improved physical stats make him a better choice than the Black Diamond.

Pele's World Cup Icon card stats read:

Overall: 96

Pace: 96

Shooting: 94

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 95

Defense: 58

Physicality:75

Price - 5,329,000 FUT Coins

1) Ronaldo Nazário (ST)

Unsurprisingly, "O Fenômeno" Ronaldo Nazário is the most wanted and formidable card among the World Cup Icons and in FIFA 23, given that it is the most expensive card in the lineup.

The Brazilian superstar led the Selecao attack in the 2002 World Cup victory, solidifying his reputation as one of the best attackers to play the beautiful game.

Ronaldo, often known as R9, has historically been overpowered in FIFA since he was made an Icon in FIFA 18. He is the most broken card in the game with great pace, shooting, dribbling, five-star talents, a five-star weak foot, and bespoke animations, which justifies a crazy price tag on the FUT transfer market.

Ronaldo's World Cup Icon card stats read:

Overall: 95

Pace: 95

Shooting: 94

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 94

Defense: 46

Physicality: 78

Price - 9,509,000 FUT Coins

Poll : 0 votes