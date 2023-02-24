FIFA 23 leak hints at FUT WC Icon Didier Drogba SBC coming to Ultimate Team

The FIFA 23 community may be able to obtain the FUT WC Icon Didier Drogba SBC if the most recent FIFA 23 leak is to be believed. The unofficial information was posted on social media by content creator FIFATradingRomania on February 23 and was supported by leaker FUTSherriff. If the prediction comes true, the Squad Building Challenge will be a gorgeous opportunity for players to acquire a legendary card.

ICON items are special versions of players who made a significant impact in world football. These cards are frequently high-value and feature significant boosts, which makes them perfect for Ultimate Team players. They also improve chemistry and ensure building a squad is simpler.

The potential Didier Drogba SBC will offer the player as a 90-rated World Cup item. However, apart from the Ivory Coast player's 87, 89, and 91-rated versions, this potential 90-rated ICON will be a rare World Cup item that will come with a base Center-Forward position.

FUT WC Icon Didier Drogba SBC could allow FIFA 23 players to unlock a very special card

Any opportunity for FIFA 23 players to ensure their own World Cup ICON card is always likely to be embraced by the community. To complete an SBC, a gamer will often spend close to what the challenge's rewards are worth on the market. However, players can cut lower the completion cost by using fodder. They can also acquire in-game packs that provide even more material by finishing Squad Building Challenges.

When it comes to the potential FUT WC ICON Didier Drogba SBC, much is unknown. This includes a release date, which could be as early as February 24. An immediate launch does appear to be very likely since there hasn't been a FUT ICON Squad Building Challenge in quite some time.

A significant determinant of FUT WC Icon Didier Drogba SBC's potential success as a unique challenge is its price. Players in FIFA 23 can anticipate spending roughly 630,000 FUT coins on this inclusion.

Didier Drogba's 90-rated card, which will be available through FUT WC Icon Didier Drogba SBC, is truly remarkable. While it may be incredibly pricey to get in FIFA 23, there's a valid reason why gamers should pay a premium for it.

Overall: 90

Pace: 88

Shooting: 91

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 81

Defense: 47

Physicality: 89

This one is among the best ICON cards that have been added to the game so far. Along with the remaining stats, Drogba's four-star Skills and his incredible five-star Weak Foot complement each other effectively. Using appropriate chemistry styles, some of the tiniest bits of vulnerabilities that appear can be eliminated.

