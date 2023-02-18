FIFA 23 leak hints at Fernando Torres Prime SBC coming to Ultimate Team

If the latest FIFA 23 leak is to be believed, the community could get its hands on the Fernando Torres Prime SBC in Ultimate Team. Reliable content specialist FIFATradingRomania has made the claim on their social media accounts, indicating yet another opportunity for players to secure a legendary card for their respective accounts.

Icon items tend to have plenty of value as they are special versions of former legends. These cards come with some big boosts, making it ideal for players in the Ultimate Team. They also provide boosts to chemistry, making squad-building even easier.

Usually, their supply from packs tends to be low, and the upcoming Fernando Torres Prime SBC will feature the best possible version. Each icon card usually comes in three variants - Base, Mid, and Prime, with the last one being the strongest. These items also tend to be the rarest and have the highest valuation in the FUT market.

The Fernando Torres Prime SBC could allow FIFA 23 players to unlock a very special card

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania New ICON SBC New ICON SBC 🚨New ICON SBC 🇪🇸🔜 https://t.co/0rPLiAQvQQ

Any chance for FIFA 23 players to guarantee themselves a Prime Icon card always tends to be popular in the community. The SBCs tend to be valued around the same figures as their market prices, but gamers can reduce the costs by using fodder. By completing these SBCs, they can also earn in-game packs that offer even more fodder.

Much remains unknown about the upcoming Fernando Torres Prime SBC. This includes a possible release date, which could be as early as tonight on February 18. There hasn't been an Icon SBC for quite some time now, so an immediate release does look quite possible.

The cost of the Fernando Torres Prime SBC will be another big factor in its potential success as a special challenge. The card may cost around 610,000 FUT coins to acquire from the market, so FIFA 23 players can expect similar numbers.

The item, which will be available via Fernando Torres Prime SBC, is truly remarkable. It may be very expensive to acquire in FIFA 23, but there's good reason as to why players will need to pay a premium.

Overall: 91

Pace: 93

Shooting: 90

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 88

Defense: 45

Physicality: 78

While there are certain weaknesses, it's one of the best Icon cards that have been added to the game so far. There are 4* Skills and 4* Weak Foot, which combines well with the remaining stats. Some of the apparent weaknesses can be removed with the use of suitable chemistry styles.

