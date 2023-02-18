FIFA 23 Ultimate Team RTTF Late Winner SBC: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

With the Road to the Finals (RTTF) promo coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA has released the Late Winner SBC to commemorate Real Madrid's win against Inter in the Champions League group stages from the past.

While it is not exactly a dedicated RTTF Squad Building Challenge, players should check out this simple single-task challenge for some nice rewards without much investment.

The Road to the Finals promo features the best performers from the knockout stages of any pan-European club competition, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Europa Conference League. With unique cards available from all the international club championships listed above, the hype for this promo is quite high.

Here's a quick guide to completing the Late Winner SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with some brief analysis to help decide whether the challenge is worth the time.

The RTTF Late Winner SBC in FIFA 23 has the potential to yield big rewards with relatively low investment

Relatively cheap single-task Squad Building Challenges that yield moderate to highly rated packs are generally favored by the player base, and regular FUT enthusiasts will definitely like the Late Winner SBC. Here are all the requirements they need to remember while building the squad required to complete the Late Winner challenge.

Number of players in the squad: 11

Nationalities represented in the squad: Maximum of five

Players from the same league in the squad: Minimum of three

Players from the same club in the squad: Maximum of five

Squad rating: Minimum of 75

Chemistry points: Minimum of 22

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated Cost: 4,000 - 6,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

SBC analysis and tips

The slightly longer list of requirements that need to be satisfied for the RTTF Late Winner SBC may intimidate the more casual FUT players, but regulars should have no problem completing the challenge. Despite having about five unique restrictions, the cost of fodder to complete the Squad Building Challenge is quite low - around 5,000 FUT coins at the time of writing.

Moreover, the challenge will be live for two more days, giving FIFA 23 players plenty of time to see if the market changes in their favor. The low squad rating requirement, however, makes it so that regular players might not even need to buy fodder and instead rely on cards from their preexisting club. This would drastically reduce the challenge's price.

The chemistry requirement might seem high, but other restrictions on the list, mainly the high number of players from the same club and league, will provide ample links to fulfill the chemistry quota.

As for the rewards, the SBC is being touted as one of the first RTTF Squad Building Challenges, but the reward, a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, does not guarantee a card from the new promo.

However, with the Road to The Finals active, opening any pack during this time period does give FIFA 23 players a chance to pack one of the unique cards. Moreover, the Jumbo Premium Gold Pack has 24 gold cards, with seven guaranteed rare, making the Late Winner SBC quite worth it for most FUT players.

