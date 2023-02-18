EA Sports releases FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF) promo cards led by Goretzka and Firmino

Roberto Firmino and Leon Goretzka are leading the FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF) promo, as EA Sports has released a special set of cards in the Ultimate Team mode. After much speculation and leaks, players can finally get their hands on these. The current promo is all about footballers who are involved with the knockout stages of European club competitions.

Much has been made about the cards that will find a place in this year’s release, which follows a similar pattern from FIFA 22. EA Sports has once again included all three tiers, increasing the total available options for the players. The hype has been worth it, as the special release brings some amazing cards for the players.

Goretzka and Firmino will be high on the wishlist of every FIFA 23 player. It’s not only because of their overalls but both have stats that can potentially dominate the meta. However, the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo also brings some outstanding alternatives for those who might not need the two cards mentioned above.

FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF) promo has given big boosts to all cards, including those of Goretzka and Firmino

Both Goretzka and Firmino’s Road to the Final (RTTF) promo has been leaked on social media, and the latter’s presence has been confirmed by EA Sports as well. The two getting the highest overalls isn’t surprising at all, as both have been memorable performers in the UEFA Champions League. They lead a great lineup of some very interesting cards that can excite the fans.

Complete FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF) team

Roberto Firmino – CF – 91

Leon Goretzka – CM – 90

Nicolo Barella – CM – 89

David Alaba – CB – 89

Lucas Moura – RW – 88

Donyell Malen – ST – 87

Wesley Fofana – CB – 87

Nuno Mendes – LB – 86

Giacomo Raspadori – CF – 86

Gabriel Martinelli – LM – 90

Anthony Martial – ST – 89

Federico Chiesa – LW – 88

Ferran Torres – LW – 88

Kevin Volland – ST – 87

Erik Lamela – RW – 86

Juan Miranda – LB – 86

Youcef Atal – RB – 87

Firmino and Goretzka’s Road to the Final (RTTF) promo won’t be easy to obtain in FIFA 23. The odds of getting these cards are low to begin with, and their high overalls increases the demand among players. Even when these items become available in the market, their initial prices will be quite high.

Poll : 0 votes