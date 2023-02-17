All FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF) leaks from the Europa and Conference League, featuring Martial, Atal, and more

The Road to the Final (RTTF) promo is almost here in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leading to a plethora of leaks on social media regarding the included players, such as Anthony Martial and Youcef Atal. While the event will consist of players from all three UEFA Club competitions, this article will exclusively feature the Europa and Conference League counterparts.

The RTTF cards are some of the most coveted and hyped items in Ultimate Team due to their dynamic nature. These versions receive upgrades based on their team's performance in the tournament, and gamers will be eager to learn more about the footballers included on the roster.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Anthony Martial and Youcef Atal are two of multiple players leaked to arrive as RTTF cards in FIFA 23

While the Champions League steals the spotlight as the most coveted trophy in the world of European football, the Europa and Conference League are not far behind when it comes to the caliber of football on offer. These tournaments have been represented well in FIFA 23 as well, with the likes of Anthony Martial and Youcef Atal rumored to receive RTTF cards.

Manchester United are amongst the favorites to go all the way and secure the title in the Europa League, making the inclusion of Martial in the promo roster even more exciting. Based on leaks by FUT Sheriff, the French striker will receive an RTTF card, which has the potential to be incredibly overpowered as the Red Devils progress in the tournament.

Their opponents in the ongoing knockout round of the tournament are Spanish giants FC Barcelona, who also have a leaked item in the promo. Ferran Torres will represent the current La Liga leaders with his first special card of the season, and with the first leg of their clash ending in a draw, the second leg will decide the fate of RTTF Torres and Martial.

Real Betis will also be hoping to go far in the tournament after an impressive showing during the group stages. Their left-back Juan Miranda has also been leaked by FUT Sheriff as one of the cards arriving in the FIFA 23 promo. As such, the youngster will be hoping to help his team achieve glory in the European competition.

Sevilla are the most prolific club in the history of the Europa League, winning the competition six times. The Spanish giants are featured in the RTTF promo as well, with Argentine attacker Eric Lamela rumored to receive a special card in FIFA 23.

Over in the Conference League, leaks hint at the return of an Ultimate Team legend. With OGC Nice competing in the third-tier European tournament, Youcef Atal is set to receive an RTTF variant. This will be his first special card of the season, and with Atal being a fan-favorite with FUT enthusiasts, he is bound to create a lot of hype for the promo.

With so many exciting cards leaked to be included in this FIFA 23 event, gamers will be eager to obtain these special versions to add to their FUT squads.

