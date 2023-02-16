FIFA 23 leak suggests Juan Miranda will be included in Road to the Final promo

The ongoing Future Stars promo is about to reach its conclusion in FIFA 23 and leaks have begun to surface regarding the upcoming Road to the Final (RTTF) event, with Real Betis defender Juan Miranda rumored to receive a special card. As leaked by FUT Sheriff on Twitter, the Spanish defender will be included in Team 1 of the RTTF.

The Road to the Final is amongst the most exciting and engaging events in the Ultimate Team. EA Sports has done well to capitalize on the hype surrounding UEFA club competitions, providing gamers with dynamic cards that receive upgrades based on their team's performance in these tournaments.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Juan Miranda rumored to arrive as an RTTF card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The UEFA Road to the Final has been a fan-favorite event in the Ultimate Team since its inception in FIFA 19, and with the brand new upgrade system introduced in FIFA 23, it will definitely be more popular than ever.

Not only do RTTF cards add to the excitement surrounding real-life club fixtures, but they are also some of the most coveted items in the game due to their dynamic nature.

With Real Betis qualifying for the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League, their stature as one of the most prominent representatives of La Liga has earned them a special card in the RTTF event.

Juan Miranda has been a mainstay on their roster for the past few seasons, and the 23 year-old defender will be hoping to lead his team to glory in the tournament, while also securing upgrades for his live card.

What does RTTF Miranda look like in-game?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the rumored item remain unknown, FUT Sheriff has predicted that the 85-rated card will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 82

Shooting: 66

Defending: 82

Passing: 78

Physicality: 80

This is a significant upgrade over his 76-rated base version in FIFA 23, making him viable in the current meta of the game. With RTTF cards receiving upgrades depending on whether the team progresses in the tournament, he could be boosted further and achieve an even more impressive addition.

How will the card perform in-game?

While this special variant of Juan Miranda is definitely usable, he is far below the level of the top-tier left-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Despite being upgraded massively, his stats and attributes are rather underwhelming, and even FUT Sheriff referred to his card as fodder in their tweet.

However, with RTTF cards being dynamic in nature, gamers will be hoping that Real Betis perform well in the Europa League. This will earn Miranda the boosts needed to rival the likes of Centurions Jordi Alba, Winter Wildcards Mendy, and FUT Hero Capdevilla.

