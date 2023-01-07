FIFA 23 releases FUT Centurions Team 1 cards featuring Neymar, Kimpembe, and more

Fans of FIFA 23 and Neymar are in for a treat with the FUT Centurions promo, whose first team was released minutes ago. The mercurial Brazilian is greatly admired in the community due to his trickery and flair, and the latest promo introduces his special card.

This will give new opportunities to those restricted to his base card. The PSG superstar's promo card will be more viable than his base version, thanks to its boosted stats. It will also provide a longer shelf life as the higher overall means that the card remains viable for a longer time.

As great as it is, Neymar isn't the only worthwhile addition to FIFA 23's FUT Centurions promo. Some great items accompany the Brazilian, and players will appreciate finding these cards in packs.

Neymar's FIFA 23 FUT Centurions card was leaked online, so it's not much of a surprise

Earlier in the morning, Neymar was one of several cards leaked on social media. Leaks surrounding the FUT Centurion promo took some time to appear, but players already have a brief idea of what they'll get from the latest FIFA 23 promo.

Introducing Centurions, Special Player Items celebrating longevity in football (think 100+ caps, goals, assists, or clean sheets) with game-changing boosts to help them become club legends for your Ultimate Team: Form is temporary, class is permanent.Introducing Centurions, Special Player Items celebrating longevity in football (think 100+ caps, goals, assists, or clean sheets) with game-changing boosts to help them become club legends for your Ultimate Team: x.ea.com/75971 Form is temporary, class is permanent. 💯Introducing Centurions, Special Player Items celebrating longevity in football (think 100+ caps, goals, assists, or clean sheets) with game-changing boosts to help them become club legends for your Ultimate Team: x.ea.com/75971 https://t.co/MyS7RHgQaC

Complete list of FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Promo cards

Lorenzo Pellegrini CAM 86

Maximilian Arnold CDM 85

Florian Neuhaus CAM 85

Wojciech Szczesny GK 89

Joaquin RM 87

Alessandro Bastoni CB 86

Jordi Alba LB 88

Jamie Vardy ST 88

Wissem Ben Yedder ST 89

Neymar CAM 91

Trent Alexander-Arnold RB 90

James Milner CM 86

Ante Rebic LW 87

Presnel Kimpembe CB 86

Interestingly, PSG fans who play FIFA 23 are in for a double delight as Presnel Kimpembe's special card is also present in the FUT Centurions promo. Like Neymar, the Frenchman's base card is quite popular in the community, and his promo items could command a high price.

Wissem Ben Yedder will be another FUT Centurions item that will position itself pretty high on the in-game meta. The same goes for Jamie Vardy, who received a promo card after a long time. The current promo is filled with cards whose base versions have been quite good in the meta. Hence, the demand for their unique versions will be high among the Ultimate Team community.

Players are advised to wait a bit before getting the cards from the market. Alternatively, they can complete the Riyadh Mahrez SBC, which is live in the game.

