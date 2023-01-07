FIFA 23 releases FUT Centurions Team 1 cards featuring Neymar, Kimpembe, and more

Fans of FIFA 23 and Neymar are in for a treat with the FUT Centurions promo, whose first team was released minutes ago. The mercurial Brazilian is greatly admired in the community due to his trickery and flair, and the latest promo introduces his special card.
This will give new opportunities to those restricted to his base card. The PSG superstar's promo card will be more viable than his base version, thanks to its boosted stats. It will also provide a longer shelf life as the higher overall means that the card remains viable for a longer time.
As great as it is, Neymar isn't the only worthwhile addition to FIFA 23's FUT Centurions promo. Some great items accompany the Brazilian, and players will appreciate finding these cards in packs.
Neymar's FIFA 23 FUT Centurions card was leaked online, so it's not much of a surprise
Earlier in the morning, Neymar was one of several cards leaked on social media. Leaks surrounding the FUT Centurion promo took some time to appear, but players already have a brief idea of what they'll get from the latest FIFA 23 promo.
Complete list of FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Promo cards
- Lorenzo Pellegrini CAM 86
- Maximilian Arnold CDM 85
- Florian Neuhaus CAM 85
- Wojciech Szczesny GK 89
- Joaquin RM 87
- Alessandro Bastoni CB 86
- Jordi Alba LB 88
- Jamie Vardy ST 88
- Wissem Ben Yedder ST 89
- Neymar CAM 91
- Trent Alexander-Arnold RB 90
- James Milner CM 86
- Ante Rebic LW 87
- Presnel Kimpembe CB 86
Interestingly, PSG fans who play FIFA 23 are in for a double delight as Presnel Kimpembe's special card is also present in the FUT Centurions promo. Like Neymar, the Frenchman's base card is quite popular in the community, and his promo items could command a high price.
Wissem Ben Yedder will be another FUT Centurions item that will position itself pretty high on the in-game meta. The same goes for Jamie Vardy, who received a promo card after a long time. The current promo is filled with cards whose base versions have been quite good in the meta. Hence, the demand for their unique versions will be high among the Ultimate Team community.
Players are advised to wait a bit before getting the cards from the market. Alternatively, they can complete the Riyadh Mahrez SBC, which is live in the game.