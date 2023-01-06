All FIFA 23 FUT Centurions leaks featuring Neymar, Kimpembe, and more

There haven't been too many leaks surrounding the FIFA 23 FUT Centurions promo, but Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe are the two biggest cards coming to the promo. Fans have been eagerly waiting for FUT Centurions to find out what's coming their way in the New Year.

The FUT Centurions promo promises to be a very special addition. The number 100 is the foundation of the promo, and every card leaked so far connects to the number in some way. All the leaks in this article come from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who shared the information on their Twitter handle. Let's look at the list of special items that could be additions to the Ultimate Team.

The FUT Centurions cards of Kimpembe and Neymar could be valuable additions to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Neymar is one of the most popular names in the FIFA 23 community, while Kimpembe's base card was considered "broken" by many last year. However, thanks to the FUT Centurions promo, the duo will be getting cards with boosted stats and overalls.

Neymar

Neymar's card was revealed yesterday, and the Brazilian is set to make his first promo appearance in FIFA 23. He has received TOTW items, so any promo card will have bigger boosts. The Brazilian is rumored to be receiving a 91-rated LW card, with some amazing stats to back up the overall.

His card may not be the highest-rated card in the FUT Centurions promo, but it could easily become the most expensive, as FIFA 23 players prefer using the Brazilian due to the in-game meta.

Kimpembe

French defender Presnel Kimpembe was considered an underrated beast in FIFA 22. Things have been slightly different in this year's game, but the Frenchman has continued to find favor in the community. Those who are still unsure about using him may change their minds after his promo card arrives.

Rebic

Rebic is added to come as FUT CENTURIONS



Stats are prediction



Make sure to follow



Rebic 🇭🇷 is added to come as FUT CENTURIONS 🔥Stats are prediction 👌#FIFA23

Croatian attacker Ante Rebic is yet to get a promo card in FIFA 23, but FUT Centurions could change this. If the leaked card turns out to be true, Serie A squad owners will now have more options on their hands.

Rebic could be a handy addition for many players and will likely command a relatively moderate price. Many who might have missed out on the special cards of Rafael Leao could have a more affordable alternative for their Ultimate Team squads with Rebic.

Gulacsi

Gulacsi is added to come via OBJ during FUT CENTURIONS



Stats expected



Make sure to follow



Gulacsi🇭🇺 is added to come via OBJ during FUT CENTURIONS🔥Stats expected👍#FIFA23

Hungarian keeper Peter Gulacsi is rumored to appear as the objective card in the FUT Centurions promo. He could also be the cheapest addition, as objective cards can be obtained by simply playing the game.

The card works especially well for those who want a decent option for their Bundesliga squads. Furthermore, since the leaked card is set to appear as an objective, players can save their hard-earned coins for other purposes.

Mahrez

Mahrez is added to come via SBC during FUT CENTURIONS



Stats expected



Make sure to follow



Mahrez🇩🇿 is added to come via SBC during FUT CENTURIONS🔥Stats expected 🔥#FIFA23

Only one SBC card has been leaked online so far, and it features none other than Manchester City's Riyadh Mahrez. Like Neymar, Mahrez is yet to get a promo card in FIFA 23, but that could change very soon. Although the card was part of the leaks, there's no information about when the SBC will appear.

It's also rumored that the FUT Centurions promo will be a two-team affair in FIFA 23, so players are looking forward to the remainder of the event. With club football returning after an entire season, they can earn special cards from the same. The popular Winter Wildcards promo ends later tonight, but more content will become available to players in the Ultimate Team mode.

