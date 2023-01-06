FIFA 23 FUT Centurions leak hints at Riyadh Mahrez coming as an SBC to Ultimate Team

There has been another leak surrounding the FIFA 23 FUT Centurions promo, and Manchester City star Riyadh Mahrez could soon be getting a special version in Ultimate Team. The new leak comes from reliable source FUT Sheriff, who released the information across social media.

This is, incidentally, the second card from the upcoming promo that leaked following the reveal of a special card for Peter Gulasci. While Gulasci is set to appear as an objective card, Mahrez will be a player-item challenge. It will be a better fit for players, as there will be no reliance on luck, and anyone completing the SBC will get the card.

The FUT Centurions is set to go live in FIFA 23 on January 6, with the first team reveal coming on the same day. This will make it the first promo of the New Year, and it is set to release some unique cards for all the players. While most of those will be part of the pack when the teams are revealed, there will also be unique SBCs.

The upcoming Mahrez FUT Centurions SBC card could offer plenty of value to FIFA 23 players

Not much is known about the upcoming Riyadh Mahrez SBC at the moment. There are rumors that two sets of teams will be released. Hence, the card might appear in the second week, so the challenge's timing is yet to be discovered. The stats also remain unknown, but FUT Sheriff has predicted what kind of stats can be expected.

The base position is the easiest to guess, and the Algerian will again be getting an RW card. The overall is predicted to be 89, which is relatively high considering that it will be an SBC card. In addition, the ongoing Winter Wildcards has presented a 91-rated Toni Kroos item in the game.

The upcoming FUT Centurions card is also expected to have decent stats in Pace, Dribbling, and Passing. These are Mahrez's strongest suits in real life and are likely to be reflected on his card. If it has an 89 overall, it will likely be priced at around 120,000 FUT coins.

Readers should note that the news isn't confirmed and should wait for the official release of the promo.

The FIFA 23 FUT Centurions promo hasn't received too many leaks, which is quite a surprise. However, all the cards appearing in the promo are connected with the number 100, so some stunning items could be coming soon to the Ultimate Team.

