FIFA 23 Matteo Politano Winter Wildcards SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FIFA 23 Matteo Politano Winter Wildcards SBC is now available in the Ultimate Team mode, and players can add yet another exciting item to their respective squads. This will likely be the last SBC from the Winter Wildcards promo, which will end tomorrow.

The Winter Wildcards promo has been special for players. EA Sports has released a player-item challenge each night, some of which have featured superstars like Toni Kroos. This allows players to guarantee themselves rewards in the latest promo without relying on packs or the market. Serie A squad owners could benefit from tonight's content.

Let's look at all the tasks players must undertake to complete the Matteo Politano Winter Wildcards SBC. This will give players an idea of how many coins they require to get the fodder. It will also allow them to determine if the task is worth their time and investment in Ultimate Team.

Matteo Politano Winter Wildcards SBC brings closure to promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Depending on the available rewards, player item SBCs can be demanding, but EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Matteo Politano Winter Wildcards SBC. There are two tasks, and players must complete both to unlock the special card.

To complete this challenge, let's look at the conditions for each task in FIFA 23.

Task 1 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Matteo Politano Winter Wildcards SBC will require around 90,000 FUT coins for the two tasks to be completed. Both tasks are relatively straightforward, and players can save on completion costs using fodder from their collection. This will increase the valuation of the final rewards, and alternatively, the saved coins can be used.

While the Winter Wildcards promo ends tomorrow, players can follow a more patient approach with the Matteo Politano Winter Wildcards SBC, as the challenge will be live for two weeks. This will enable them to use the weekly rewards from different game modes and reduce completion costs.

The Matteo Politano Winter Wildcards SBC offers a handy card for completing the challenge in FIFA 23. The 88-rated ST card can also be played as RM, CF, and RW with a position modifier. Hence, there's no shortage of flexibility with the card, and it is a perfect fit for many formations.

With ratings of 92 Pace and 91 Dribbling, the card could offer tremendous offensive returns in FIFA 23. Considering the card's base position, the 86 Shooting could do well with the help of suitable chemistry styles. The 4-star Weak Foot and 4-star Skill Moves can be handy and fit well with the overall stats.

The Matteo Politano Winter Wildcards SBC in FIFA 23 is worth the value it commands and can be increased with fodder from someone's stock. It's an excellent fit for most squads but will do even better in Serie A squads, thanks to the chemistry boost.

