Who is the favorite to win FIFA 23 Serie A POTM for October? Nicolo Barella and Rafael Leao are among the nominations

Nominations for FIFA 23 POTM from Serie A for October, including Leao and Barella, have recently been released, and players can now vote for their favorite player to win a special card in the near future. There are currently five nominations and all of them have been outstanding contributors to the Italian first division.

Every month, EA Sports releases unique cards for footballers who become the best player for a given month. All major European leagues are covered under this event, and players can earn these special cards by completing SBCs. More importantly, players can decide on the winner and register their votes.

While all five names have been consistent performers in October, Barella and Leao will undoubtedly be ahead in terms of fan favoritism. Let's look at which players have a potential advantage in getting a particular SBC in the coming days in FIFA 23.

Barella and Leao will certainly be fan favorites to win the FIFA 23 Serie A POTM in October

Given the clubs they play for, Nicolo Barella and Rafael Leao will undoubtedly be hot picks for the special award. The latter has greater popularity within the community due to how skillful his FIFA 23 cards tend to be. They're usually very high on the meta, and any special card will have even stronger stats.

Before analyzing the potential winners, let's take a look at who is in contention for the award:

Nicolo Barella (CM 86)

Rafael Leao (LW 84)

Ademola Lookman (LM 77)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (CM 86)

Victor Osimhen (ST 83)

(Note: The overalls and positions listed here are as per their base cards. POTM cards could have different positions and stats.)

It goes without saying that all five footballers are justified contenders to win the FIFA 23 Serie A POTM in October. AC Milan had a relatively positive month in Serie A, winning four out of their five games. Leao was a solid performer for the Italian team, with two goals and two assists to his name.

Stats24 @_Stats24



🥅 15 Games

6 Goals

9 Assists



Carrying over last season's excellent form Rafael Leão's stats for AC Milan in all competitions 2022/23:🥅 15 Games6 Goals9 AssistsCarrying over last season's excellent form Rafael Leão's stats for AC Milan in all competitions 2022/23:🥅 15 Games⚽️ 6 Goals 🎯 9 AssistsCarrying over last season's excellent form 🔥 https://t.co/RUKX6Diykf

If he gets an SBC, FIFA 23 players can expect a fantastic card with excellent pace and dribbling. Leona was the Serie A MVP last year and began the new season right where he left off.

A nomination who can beat Leoa to the podium is Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella. The Italian has quickly become a trusted midfield general, and October saw the very best of him in terms of offensive output.

SerieA xG @xGSerieA Nicolò Barella has scored 5 goals from 1.53(xG) so far this season, the largest over-performance of any player. Nicolò Barella has scored 5 goals from 1.53(xG) so far this season, the largest over-performance of any player. https://t.co/wBONTWWg71

Like AC Milan, Inter have also claimed four victories in October and lost just one game. His goal contributions, also from the midfield, could greatly help Barella's cause. He made three assists and scored three goals to help his team get the win. This kind of offensive output, combined with stellar midfield displays, makes him a hot contender to win the FIFA 23 POTM from Serie A.

Osimhen is an outside shot, but his chances certainly can't be downplayed. He may have only played three games in October due to an injury, but he left a mark in all of them. He scored a goal apiece after his return from injury and capped the month with a brilliant hat trick. It remains to be seen whether Barella, Leao, or others get the coveted title and an SBC in the game.

