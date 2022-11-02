FIFA 23 Out of Position Challenge 2 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Out of Position Challenge 2 SBC has been released in FIFA 23, and players can complete another item-rewards challenge. Unlike item SBCs, these challenges offer different resources like packs, position modifiers, and more. These resources are vital as they allow them to improve a squad and constantly collect fodder.

EA Sports has been busy releasing different challenges since its launch, with several themed ones with active promos. The Out of Position promo has been hugely popular due to the attractive cards that are part of it. Some, like Federico Chiesa and Ross Barkley, have also been made available as part of the SBCs.

The latest offering is smaller in scale, as the Out of Position Challenge 2 offers an in-game pack. However, FIFA 23 players will also find it far less challenging to complete and cheaper.

The Out of Position Challenge 2 SBC is a useful one for FIFA 23 players to complete

SBCs that offer resources are easier to complete as they usually come with simple tasks. The Out of Position Challenge 2 SBC is relatively easy to complete and can be done at little cost. FIFA 23 players must submit one squad to complete the challenge and unlock the reward.

Task 1 - Out of Position Challenge 2

Nationalities: Min 2

Same Club Count: Max 5

Gold Players: Min 2

Player Level: Min Silver

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

As mentioned earlier, the difficulty level is relatively low, with no restrictions overall. The limit put by the chemistry requirement is also relatively minimal, and there are no strict conditions. Moreover, it can be done with silver cards forming the majority, with just two gold cards required.

To complete the Out of Position Challenge 2 SBC, FIFA 23 players will require around 6,000-6,500 FUT coins. The price will go down for PC players to around 3,500 FUT coins as the two servers are separate. Irrespective of the platform, the final cost can come down even more with fodder.

Upon completion, the Out of Position Challenge 2 SBC offers a Premium Gold Players Pack, a major point of criticism. The pack is available at all times in FIFA 23 and costs 7,500 FUT coins/150 FIFA Points to acquire. The chances of getting something valuable from the pack are low, which reduces the value of the SBC.

By comparison, the Out of Position 1 SBC is still available for about 12 more hours. It provides a far better reward in the form of one Prime Gold Players Pack. However, there will still be some rationale in completing the Out of Position Challenge 2 SBC as long as players have enough fodder.

The rewards will also be tradable, meaning players can recoup at least some cost, if not all. The rewards can also be used to increase the stock of fodder that can be utilized to complete SBCs in the future.

