EA Sports have released a brand new 82+ Player Pick Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Out of Position promo is well and truly underway in FUT 23, and the developers have done an outstanding job in providing fans with engaging and rewarding content on a daily basis. Notably, they have continued the trend with the latest 82+ Player Pick SBC.

With the Out of Position special squad being in packs, along with the four additional mini-release players, the pack-based SBC content released by EA over the course of last week has provided plenty of opportunities to obtain one of these coveted cards in FIFA 23.

The 82+ Player Pick SBC offers a choice between three players with an overall rating of 82 or above in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The past few days have been rather eventful in FIFA 23, with EA Sports releasing a host of SBCs, providing fans with both special players and packs. As part of the traditional Halloween celebrations, the game recently received festive-themed SBCs like Spooky Marquee Matchups, offering a bunch of packs upon completion.

The 82+ Player Pick is the latest SBC in the stream of Ultimate Team content released over the last few days. Unfortunately, contrary to the 80+ Upgrade SBC released earlier, it is not repeatable and can only be completed once.

While this is a rather disappointing revelation and severely limits the possibility of scoring big with the SBC, it is still worth consideration for FUT enthusiasts.

How to complete the 82+ Player Pick in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The 82+ Player Pick is a non-repeatable SBC in FIFA 23 that requires a single squad to be completed and offers a choice between three untradeable players with an overall rating of 82 or above. This can consist of both base gold cards, as well as special versions like Out of Position and Team of the Week.

These are the specific squad requirements that must be fulfilled to complete the SBC:

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

These requirements are extremely simplistic to complete, especially as the SBC has no chemistry demands and can be completed by just submitting 11 rare gold players regardless of their position, nation, or league.

Is it worth completing the 82+ Player Pick in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Although the non-repeatable nature of the 82+ Player Pick SBC is rather disappointing, it is still worth testing your luck with this SBC. It has an estimated cost of around 7,000 FUT coins, and most fans will be able to fulfill the requirements with cards already available in their FUT clubs, bringing the cost down even further.

The SBC offers a choice between three players rated 82 or higher, and has a high probability of providing gamers with a special or meta card. With OOP players being in packs, it is worth taking a shot at this SBC in the hopes of obtaining one of these elusive cards to either add to your squad or sell in the FIFA 23 Transfer Market.

Poll : 0 votes