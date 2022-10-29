Top 5 FIFA 23 Out of Position cards to use in Ultimate Team

The Out of Position promo is now live in FIFA 23 and has brought some interesting cards into the game. While most of these cards are available in packs now, the chances of obtaining them are quite low. Moreover, players can also guarantee themselves cards from the promo by completing SBCs and objectives. The promo's USP is that each card has a different position from its usual versions.

EA Sports has also added relevant boosts to their stats to ensure that these cards can dominate their new positions. While all the cards look interesting, a few are better than the others. When used correctly, these Out of Position cards can become a nightmare for any opponent in FIFA 23.

Top 5 FIFA 23 cards that have been added with the Out of Position promo

5) Isaak Toure

Frenchman Isaak Toure is the tallest centre-back amongst these cards, and the Out of Position promo couldn't have added a more radical switch. Toure's promo card has ST as its base position from being the mainstay in defense. While his overall is 83, it has some interesting strengths that are not commonly seen in strikers.

Tall forwards are usually sluggish, but that's not the case with Toure's special card, which boasts a solid 86 Pace. However, the 83 Shooting could have been better, especially in the long shot department. With 86 Dribbling and 4* Weak Foot, this card is no slouch offensively, but there are some visible weaknesses. For a 6'8" striker, only 49 Heading Accuracy takes away some impact.

4) Seko Fofana

Seko Fofana has been the favorite of FIFA 23 players, and the Out of Position promo makes things even more interesting. The promo has added a CB card for Fofana, a player that's traditionally a CM. While the switch is not as radical, it makes the card rather valuable. Interestingly, the card has CDM as an alternate position, and the adjusted stats are perfect for it.

Fofana's Out of Position card in FIFA 23 has 82 Pace and H/H work rates, making it perfect for the CDM role. The 82 Defense is better suited for this position as well, rather than at CB. The card also has a decent ability to bring balls out of a tricky situation, with 4* Skill Moves and 84 Dribbling.

3) Federico Chiesa

Unlike the other entries on this list, FIFA 23 players won't have to rely on luck to find this card in the game. Along with the Out of Position team release, this card was made available last night as part of an SBC. Considering the quality of the card, the SBC is well worth it. Chiesa has an 87-rated RW card that can also be played as RM or CAM with position boosters. Its biggest strength is the 93 Pace, which will be hard to combat.

Additionally, players will enjoy great dribbling with 4* Skill Moves and an 89 rating in that department. This card will be a force to reckon with in front of the goal, with 85 Shooting. Overall, it's a great card that players can easily obtain by completing the challenge.

2) Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perisic's Out of Position card stands out in FIFA 23 for the number of available positions. The 86-rated card has CAM as its base position, but it can be turned into an RB, RW, or RM with the help of position modifiers. This is more than any other promo card and, more importantly, Perisic's stats perfectly fit all roles.

Perisic has 5* Weak Foot that adds plenty of versatility to all the positions. He can be used as an inside forward or a winger, if players use him in wide positions. With 87 Passing, there will be no shortage of passes and crosses with him in the game. He's best used at the CAM position, given the 84 Pace, which isn't the best for wider positions.

1) Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian is the most expensive card from the Out of Position promo in FIFA 23, and it's easy to see why. It's a dream come true for many players playing the Egyptian as a striker. While they had to sacrifice chemistry by doing so, that's no longer the case with his new card.

With 91 Shooting, Dribbling, and Pace, Salah's Out of Position card in FIFA 23 is as good as it gets. Of course, this card does not come cheap, and its price is unlikely to drop soon. Nevertheless, it will be one of the safest investments to make.

