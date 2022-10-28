FIFA 23 Federico Chiesa Out of Position SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Federico Chiesa Out of Position SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and it becomes the first player-item challenge to be released from the new promo. Moreover, it provides a great opportunity for many players to secure themselves a card from the promo.

The Out of Position promo has released 11 special cards, which are now available in the packs. Getting one of these will require a lot of luck as there's no guarantee of any kind. As an alternative, players can complete the SBC to unlock the special version of the Federico Chiesa card.

Let's look at the challenges of its Out of Position SBC. Moreover, players can also assess the estimated completion cost if they have to complete it with cards bought from the market.

The Federico Chiesa Out of Position SBC is likely to be the first of many from the new promo in FIFA 23

EA Sports has followed a mixed pattern regarding player-item SBC in the game. While some have been quite simple to solve, others have been much more complex and expensive simultaneously. With the Federico Chiesa Out of Position SBC, they seem to have followed the former. There are just two tasks, and each one of them has additional rewards as well.

Task 1 - Tactical Emulation

# of players from Juventus: Minimum One

IF Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Minimum One

IF Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

In addition to the special card, the Federico Chiesa Out of Position SBC will also provide every FIFA 23 player with one Mixed Players Pack and one Jumbo Premium Gold Pack in the game.

Considering the quality of the card, the costs aren't very high, and a player will have to spend somewhere between 140,000-150,000 FUT coins. This is the worst-case scenario where one needs to buy all 22 cards from the market. The use of fodder is highly advisable, especially for the second task.

Given that the second task requires an 86-rated squad, the cost will be the higher of the two. FIFA 23 players should look to get the TOTW cards after completing the weekend league, as supplies tend to go up in the game.

The 87-rated RW card can also be turned into a CAM or RM with position modifiers. Its mightiest stat is the 93 Pace, which breaks down to 93 Acceleration and 93 Pace. It's currently among the fastest cards and will be useful to own.

With 89 Dribbling and 85 Shooting, FIFA 23 players can utilize the card as a frontal threat rather than a winger. It also comes with four-star Skill Moves and a four-star Weak Foot, both of which make it very strong.

Overall, the Federico Chiesa Out of Position SBC is worth it at the given price. It's a card that won't go out of relevance anytime soon, and its stats are better than what it overall suggests. While the investment isn't low, FIFA 23 players will be able to use it for at least a couple of months.

