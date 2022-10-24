FIFA 23 TOTW 6 (Team of the Week) predictions: All cards featuring Mbappe, Rabiot, and more

FIFA 23 TOTW 6 (Team of the Week) could be an intriguing prospect for the players due to the standard of performances that were seen over the weekend. There have been some outstanding individual plays during the last week, and huge names are available as potential entries.

Team of the Week celebrates the best individual performances of any given week by releasing special versions of the players. These cards are called in-forms and have boosted stats compared to their base versions. Additionally, they're available in limited supply, raising their cost in the FUT market.

The official release of TOTW 6 in FIFA 23 will take place on October 26. With such spectacular performances across all leagues, let's consider which footballers have the highest chance of getting an in-form card.

Kylian Mbappe could receive his first in-form in FIFA 23 as part of TOTW 6

French superstar Kylian Mbappe is considered the best base card one can get in the game. This is due to the card's stats that place it at the forefront of the in-game meta. With a brilliant performance round for PSG over the weekend, there's a high probability of Mbappe appearing in Wednesday evening's release.

But Mbappe isn't the only footballer who's got a high chance of being included in TOTW 6. Juventus has been in terrible form this season, but their fortunes have finally changed. French midfielder Adrien Rabiot led the charge, scoring a brace.

Another great contender for FIFA 23 TOTW 6 is Everton's Alex Iwobi. Following a change in his position, the Nigerian has made two more assists, increasing his overall count to six.

AC Milan's Brahim Diaz is slowly coming close to fulfilling his potential, and his brace helped his club stay in the closely contested title race with Napoli. Since his move to the San Siro, Diaz has truly improved his overall gameplay.

Inter Milan won't likely be left behind, and Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez put in an outstanding performance. He made one assist and scored two goals of his own. If Inter is to put up a challenge for the title once again, Lautaro will have to maintain his momentum in the coming days.

Rayo Vallecano's Florian Lejeune could also be an unlikely candidate for the FIFA 23 TOTW 6 after the centre-back scored a brace. Ajax continued their good form in the Eredivisie, with Steven Berghuis scoring two goals and making one assist, replicating Lautaro's numbers from the weekend.

Take a bow, Dean Henderson THIS SAVE.Take a bow, Dean Henderson THIS SAVE. Take a bow, Dean Henderson 👏 https://t.co/w1TcwipzoC

Dean Henderson is another great candidate that might get his first in-form in FIFA 23. He was phenomenal against Liverpool and made crucial saves in the final moments to ensure a clean sheet and a memorable victory for Nottingham Forest.

Jamie Vardy could also feature on TOTW 6 after a crucial 4-0 victory over Wolves. The Englishman was the best performer on the pitch, with one goal and one assist to his name.

Antoine Griezmann kept up with his recent form in La Liga by adding two more goals to his seasonal tally. He has been very consistent for Atletico Madrid this time, and it might result in him getting a special card very soon in FIFA 23 TOTW 6.

Last but not least, Aston Villa turned the tables around in style. Leon Bailey could get another special card following the existing Rulebreakers edition, as he scored one goal and set up another.

It remains to be seen which of these predictions will be confirmed by the official release of the sixth set of in-form cards on October 26. If the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Kylian Mbappe make it to the final list, the community will be eager to get their hands on the cards.

