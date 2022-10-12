Why PSG are one of the best teams to play with in FIFA 23

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are among the top sides in European football, and their status is reflected accurately in FIFA 23.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions host some of the biggest names in football, and their impressive roster makes them formidable in real life as well as on the virtual pitch.

With the introduction of Hypermotion 2.0, FIFA 23 has become the most realistic and authentic depiction of the beautiful game in the history of the franchise. The meta of the game accommodates all styles of play, making the experience more immersive than ever.

With such great attention to detail, it comes as no surprise that PSG are just as overpowered in the game as they are in real life.

PSG feature a number of world-class superstars among their ranks in FIFA 23

In the previous iteration of the game, PSG were favorites for offline and online season gameplay, and that trend continues in FIFA 23.

Despite receiving overall rating downgrades in several key areas, the French giants have retained their effectiveness, as they still have overpowered players in almost every position on the pitch.

Who are the best PSG players in FIFA 23?

PSG are home to the most lethal attacking trio in the world of football, including two of the highest-rated players in FIFA 23.

Cover star Kylian Mbappe and the legendary Lionel Messi are both rated 91 overall, with teammate Neymar receiving a surprise downgrade down to 89 overall. However, the rating downgrade has not affected the viability of this trio in the slightest.

Neymar is just as broken in-game with his five-star skill moves, five-star weak foot, and sublime dribbling skills. Meanwhile, Messi's abilities on the virtual pitch replicate his real-life talent as one of the best playmakers in world football. Mbappe is, by far, the best player in the game with his rapid pace, lethal shooting, and five-star skill moves.

However, the frontline is not the only impressive aspect of this side. The Ligue 1 giants have bolstered their ranks in the summer transfer window, securing the services of the likes of Renato Sanches in midfield. The Portuguese beast has notoriously been overpowered since FIFA 17 and is just as broken in FIFA 23.

Defensively, Paris Saint Germain have fortified their backline with the signing of Nordi Mukiele. The Frenchman is a versatile player who can play in several defensive positions. However, he will find it difficult to get playing time over the likes of Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, and Achraf Hakimi, who are among the defensive elite in FIFA 23 and in real life.

Which formation is best-suited to PSG?

When using PSG in FIFA 23, gamers will be looking to get the most out of the attacking lineup, so it would be wise to either play the 4-3-2-1 or the 4-3-1-2 formations. These formations allow fans to optimally utilize the club's talent in attack as well as its versatile midfield.

In either formation, the attack will consist of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, while the midfield can feature the likes of Renato Sanches, Carlos Soler, Marco Verratti, or Fabian.

There are also multiple options in the defensive backline, as players can pick from Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Mukiele, and Juan Bernat.

In goal, the club has two of the best goalkeepers in the world, with both Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas being rated 88 overall.

Poll : 0 votes