FIFA 23 Out of Position leak reveals stunning cards for Mohamed Salah and Joao Cancelo

As the release date of the Out of Position promo in FIFA 23 comes closer, Salah and Cancelo have become the first set of leaked cards to appear. They come from reliable leakers FUT Sheriff and FUT Arcade, who have been reliable in the past with information like this.

The upcoming promo is yet to be confirmed by EA Sports, and no hints have been dropped. Rumors started swirling in the community at the start of the week, and the latest leaks have confirmed its entry. Due to the nature of the Out of Position promo, the two leaked cards seem very interesting and could be in great demand in the days to come.

Mohamed Salah and Joao Cancelo are in heavy demand in the FIFA 23 community, and the duo has special in-form cards. If the rumors turn out to be true, this will be the first instance of the superstar duo getting their first promo cards.

Early Out of Position leaks identify Salah and Cancelo among featured cards in FIFA 23

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Salah is added to come in OUT OF POSITION



He is listed as ST



Make sure to follow @Criminal__x



#FIFA23 Salahis added to come in OUT OF POSITIONHe is listed as STMake sure to follow @FutSheriff 🚨Salah 🇪🇬 is added to come in OUT OF POSITION 🔥He is listed as ST😳Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x 🔥#FIFA23 https://t.co/D68L6YQpNv

Every promo in FIFA 23 has a certain feature that sets it apart. The Out of Position promo will practically offer what its name suggests. All the cards that will be released under it will have bizarre positions. Their original cards have different positions and relevant stats. Hence, the special cards offer unique advantages.

A look at Mohamed Salah's rumored card shows why it will be incredibly popular in the days to come. First, the card's base position is assigned as a striker, which is different from his current RW position in the game.

It also has relevant stats that will allow the card to dominate the alternate position in the game.

It's rumored to have 92 Pace, its strongest attribute, but the rumored Out of Position card also comes with 91 Shooting. It will also benefit 92 Dribbling, and the three stats will offer a sublime experience for the players.

Joao Cancelo's position is even more bizarre as his rumored Out of Placement card is designated as a CM. It's a huge change from his side-back position in real life.

The rumored card has an 87 rating in Pace, Passing, and Dribbling, putting it in a strong position in FIFA 23. Interestingly, Cancelo still retains strong defensive ability despite being designated as a CM, and it would be wonderful if the card has CDM as an alternate position.

It remains to be seen if Cancelo and his Liverpool counterpart will ultimately make it to the upcoming promo. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and all official outlets for confirmed updates.

Poll : 0 votes