FIFA 23 Out of Position Promo - Expected release date and time, features, and more

This coming Friday will likely see the Out of Position promo become the latest one in FIFA 23, as Rulebreakers finally comes to an end after two weeks of exciting cards. While official confirmation is yet to arrive, social media has become a hub of activity, with plenty of leaks and predictions being discussed.

Since its release, there have been three promos up until now, with the Ones To Watch kicking off the season. RTTK and Rulebreakers have followed to cover the first month of the game. As the end of the first season approaches, players are eager to discover what comes next. If the Out of Position promo predictions turn out to be true, players can expect some exciting cards that could be different than anything seen so far.

Let's take a look at all the leaks and predictions that have been made about the upcoming promo up until now. While confirmation is awaited, the volume of rumors has made the community speculate what's coming up next.

The Out of Position promo can introduce some interesting cards in FIFA 23 and offer some great options to players

If Out of Position turns out to be the next promo for FIFA 23, it will debut on October 28. This will be the same day that the Rulebreakers promo concludes, and naturally, the upcoming one will be its successor.

As for the expected time, all new content typically arrives at 6:00 pm UK time, and there is no indication of a change. All three promos that have been released have appeared at the time mentioned above, and the upcoming one will likely do the same.

Every promo becomes popular for particular reasons, and Out of Position will likely do exactly what its name suggests. All the cards that will be part of the promo in FIFA 23 will have starkly different positions and attributes that allow them to take advantage of it.

These positional shifts can be done in two possible ways. Many cards in this year's release have one or multiple alternate positions, and players can switch between them with position modifiers. Cards belonging to the Out of Position promo could have these alternate positions as their main ones.

Alternatively, they could be modeled upon the very same system with which the Shapeshifters promo has worked in the past. Until and unless a card from the promo is leaked or confirmed, it's difficult to make any guesses at the moment.

Lean @LeanDesign_ ️ Carta Out of Position Carta Out of Position ✅️ https://t.co/zakXKNpcnt

Every promo in FIFA 23 has its own design, and it appears that the upcoming one has opted for a more funky appearance. The rumored design takes heavy influence from graffiti and street art, and it will surely be colorful. Whether the cards match the colors of the card designs will be a matter of the future.

Poll : 0 votes