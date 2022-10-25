3 FIFA 23 Rulebreakers cards you should use (and 3 you should avoid)

The second week of the Rulebreakers promo has almost reached its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and it has been a massive success overall. The promo has provided fans with some really intriguing and overpowered cards across all positions on the pitch, offering new squad-building options in general.

However, not all cards released during this promo have lived up to the standards set by the headlining items. Both promo squads have featured their own sets of hits and misses, with some underwhelming cards being released as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Franck Ribery and 2 other great cards released during the course of the Rulebreakers promo in FIFA 23

1) Cristiano Ronaldo

As the headlining card of the first squad of the Rulebreakers promo, Cristiano Ronaldo steals the spotlight as the best Rulebreakers version in FIFA 23. His gold version is already overpowered in the meta after being converted to lengthy with the right chemistry style. His Rulebreakers version gives him an amazing dribbling boost without hampering the AcceleRATE thresholds.

While the small shooting nerf is definitely not ideal, one can hardly feel the difference in-game as Ronaldo is still as lethal as ever. His dribbling buff is significant, giving him greater control over the ball when in possession while also allowing him to be lengthy with the Architect chemistry style.

Ronaldo is not only the best Rulebreakers card in the game but also the most expensive in the transfer market.

2) Franck Ribery

Franck Ribery recently announced his retirement from football, and EA Sports has celebrated his illustrious career with an extremely impressive card in FIFA 23. He is the headlining card of the second Rulebreakers team and possesses attributes befitting his legendary skills.

With five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, Ribery is an elite-tier attacker in FIFA 23. He has all the stats needed to be an excellent offensive player despite not adhering to the lengthy acceleration type meta.

Ribery is worth over 800,000 FUT coins in the transfer market, which is a good indication of his abilities in-game.

3) Sergio Ramos

EA Sports has turned back time and reverted Sergio Ramos back to his glory days with this special Rulebreakers version. Ramos received a deserved downgrade in FIFA 23 after a rather underwhelming start to his PSG career, but fans of the Spanish legend will be pleased to see the attributes of his Rulebreakers item.

With 80 pace and 89 defending as well as the lengthy acceleration type, Ramos is among the best CBs in the game, with the ability to catch up to any attacker and dispossess them with ease. He is an amazing defender in the current meta and justifies his price of over 300,000 FUT coins.

Cristian Roldan and 2 other Rulebreakers cards that are rather underwhelming compared to their peers in FIFA 23

1) Javier Hernandez

Popularly known as Chicharito, Javier Hernandez earned a name for himself as an amazing rotational striker at clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid. He often scored clutch goals off the bench and won the hearts of fans around the world. However, his form has declined in recent years, with him choosing to move to the MLS with LA Galaxy.

Unfortunately, the Rulebreakers card given to Chicharito is rather underwhelming on paper and in-game. He has always been known for his miniature status and on-the-ball skills, dribbling past the opposition and scoring. However, his dribbling and agility in this special version are severely nerfed, making him unenjoyable to play with in FIFA 23.

2) Cristian Roldan

Sticking with the theme of the MLS, Cristian Roldan is another disappointing card in the Rulebreakers promo. While the overall rating is not necessarily an indication of how effective the card is in-game, the attributes allotted to Roldan are average at best.

Not only is Roldan difficult to fit into a squad due to his nationality and league, but he also possesses extremely underwhelming stats. With 83 pace, 83 shooting, and 79 dribbling, he is way below the power curve in the current meta of FIFA 23. His price in the transfer market reflects the opinion of the FIFA community.

3) Dodo

This is the first instance of an SBC card being included in this list. Dodo recently received a Rulebreakers SBC. While the card itself appears alright on paper and possesses some desirable stats, the price is what kills the appeal for the majority of FUT players.

The Rulebreakers Dodo SBC costs around 70,000 FUT coins to complete in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This is extremely high for a full-back at this point in the cycle of the game.

The price seems even more absurd when comparing him to alternatives like Jan Cuadrado, who plays in the same league and costs under 5,000 coins in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

