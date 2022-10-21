EA Sports releases FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2; Ribery becomes the highest-rated with 'broken' card

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2 has officially been revealed, and Ribery is leading the way with a card that looks extremely strong in the meta. The Frenchman had announced his decision to retire, and this card release couldn't have been better. There are 12 cards altogether that have now been revealed earlier by EA Sports.

The Rulebreakers promo has become the first to have two team releases, with the first released last week. Those 12 cards will now be replaced with the second lot, and players can obtain them from the packs. Although the probability will be less than base cards, lucky ones can get their hands on some of these stunning versions.

Ribery's Rulebreakers card was leaked some time back, and the rumored stats have turned out to be true. Rulebreakers promo alters the stats of the base version of the card and provides unique advantages to FIFA 23 players. Let's look at all the special cards part of Team 2 of the promo.

Earlier rumors about Ribery have come true with the official release of FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2

Leaks about the second team of the promo picked up steam from yesterday, and all of them have turned out to be true. Ribery's card isn't only special due to the overall, but it has some great stats for FIFA 23.

Complete list of FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2

Pervis Estupinan LB 83

Celso Avila ST 84

Thomas Meunier RB 84

Maxence Lacroix CB 85

Ivan Toney ST 85

Emile Smith Rowe LM 86

Moussa Sissoko CDM 86

Dimitri Payet CAM 87

Kai Havertz CAM 88

Thiago Alcantara CM 89

Sergio Ramos CB 89

Franck Ribery CF 90

According to rumors, Ribery's card would have been an RW card, but EA Sports has given it a CF position. With 90 Pace and 90 Dribbling, it will be a defender's living nightmare. Players will also get 5 * Weak Foot and 5* Skill Moves as a bonus. The 88 Shooting will mean that the card will be very accurate in front of the goal, and one can expect it to dominate the meta for the time being.

Sergio Ramos has also received a special card, becoming his first in FIFA 23. Although there are some weaknesses, the special version gets a much-required boost in the Pace department and will be a handy card.

Three more cards are set to be added as part of the team 2. Additionally, themed SBCs and objective cards are available to expand the experience of players.

