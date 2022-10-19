FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2: All leaked cards featuring Ribery, Merino, and more

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers will soon be getting the release of Team 2, and a special version of 12 more cards will become available in the packs. Team 1 consists of several big cards, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the festivities don't stop with it.

The Rulebreakers promo features special cards with different stats than their base versions. The overalls are boosted compared to the base versions, and the stats are quite different. This allows players to enjoy a different kind of advantage and use the cards suitably according to their needs.

While official information hasn't been made available about Team 2, there have been a few leaks about the cards that could feature. Leaks regarding Team 1 have been accurate and have matched with the official release. It could also be an indication that the current rumors could turn out to be true as well.

Team 2 of FIFA 23 Rulebreakers will have some exciting cards along the line of the first team

Once released, the Team 2 cards will be available in all the in-game packs as long as they are applicable. While the odds will be low as expected, lucky players can still find some great cards in them.

One of the earliest leaks was a special card of Franck Ribery, who has some phenomenal stats. Typically, they have been dominant in the meta with five-star Weak Foot and an equally effective Skill Move. While his natural ability has reduced with age, the Rulebreakers card has no signs of that.

If the rumored card turns out to be true, it will have 90 Pace and 90 Dribbling. The card will also have 88 Shooting, and three stats will combine to give amazing offensive returns to its owner. It will fit well with any squad that has an abundance of Serie A or French footballers. The card will also come with alternate positions, making it even sweeter.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Remember me?



Sissoko is added to receive a card in Rulebreakers during TEAM 2



Make sure to follow @Criminal__x



#FIFA23 Remember me?Sissokois added to receive a card in Rulebreakers during TEAM 2Make sure to follow @FutSheriff 🚨Remember me?Sissoko 🇫🇷 is added to receive a card in Rulebreakers during TEAM 2🔥Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/Xcyf8r0OIL

Former Tottenham and Newcastle star Moussa Sissoko are also rumored to appear in FIFA 23. As part of Rulebreakers Team 2, the Nantes footballer will have a 86-rated CDM card. With a likely upgrade in Pace, it will be a great card to add to someone's collection.

The most recent leak has been Real Sociedad footballer Mikel Merino, and he will likely get a special CM card in FIFA 23. Merino has revitalized his career in San Sebastian, and the upcoming promo card greatly reflects that.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Merino is added to come in RULEBREAKERS TEAM 2



Good card or nah?



Make sure to follow



#fifa23 Merinois added to come in RULEBREAKERS TEAM 2Good card or nah?Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Merino 🇪🇸 is added to come in RULEBREAKERS TEAM 2🔥Good card or nah?Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x !#fifa23 https://t.co/YSoqOOJdPQ

It remains to be seen what additional leaks will appear over the coming days and if any of these rumors turn out to be true in FIFA 23. All the cards leaked so far will likely appear in packs, but additional ones will be as part of the objectives and challenges.

Poll : 0 votes