FIFA 23 Cristiano Ronaldo Rulebreakers card review: Overall & stats, expected costs, and more

Cristiano Ronaldo's Rulebreakers card was one of the first leaks in FIFA 23 related to the promo. Since then, fans have eagerly waited till last Friday for it to arrive, and the rumors have indeed come true. The card was one of the twelve released as team 1, and it also happens to have the highest overall.

Ronaldo's base card has been a topic of discussion since the middle of September when details were released. A noticeable nerf was in the pace department, as the FIFA 23 version is one of his slowest on paper. Thanks to the AcceleRATE feature, his performance looks pretty different. The Rulebreakers version is much more refined than the base option.

Let's look at the detailed overview of the card and what kind of performances gamers can expect. In a nutshell, it's a powerful card that plays better than the base version in the usual manner. However, the performance comes at a price that raises a few eyebrows.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Rulebreakers card plays differently than his FIFA 23 base card, which increases the effectiveness

Compared to his 90-rated base version, Ronaldo's Rulebreakers card is rated at 91. Its base position is assigned as a striker and can also be played as CF with a position modifier. For a large part, the card has some great stats, especially given the state of FIFA 23 right now. Unfortunately, there are some glaring weaknesses as well.

Despite a boost over his base version, Ronaldo's Rulebreakers card is still limited in that area. Regarding Pace, with 81 Acceleration and 85 Sprint Speed, it's still behind on the pecking order. This can be somehow negated by turning him into a 'lengthy' type card in the game. To do so, players will have to apply the Architect chemistry style.

Another area where the card should have been better is Agility and Balance. 79 Agility and 80 Balance is far from what the Portuguese used to be at his very peak. His card has been highly sought after for years, but things are no longer the same. His lengthy body type will make his movement faster due to how it has been in the current season.

There's also the Hunter chemistry style, which will immediately increase his pace, but getting a lengthy body type is recommended. Ronaldo's biggest strengths are his Shooting and Dribbling in the game. While the lower Agility and Balance are a problem, the remaining stats are all in the 90s.

With 93 Ball Control, 96 Reactions, and 97 Composure, winning the ball from him is formidable. Eventually, there will be defenders with stronger stats, but it will take some time for such cards to arrive in FIFA 23.

Ronaldo's Rulebreakers card is deadly in the front of the goal, with 90 FInishing and 92 Positioning. He has strangely been assigned a 4* Weak Foot, and some would have expected it to be higher. The card has 90 Shot Power, 87 Long Shots, and 83 Volleys, making him ideal for every gameplay style. If a player wins a penalty, the 87 rating will be more than enough to beat any keeper with a correct shot.

Another area of strength in FIFA 23 is the heading ability, and Ronaldo has always been known for his ability to head the ball. 98 Heading and 96 Jumping will make him a highly offensive threat, and his natural height will add to the advantage.

At the time of writing, the Cristiano Ronaldo Rulebreakers card is available in the FIFA 23 market at 1,625,000 FUT coins on the console market and goes up by 300,000 coins on the PC server. With the card still obtainable via packs, its cost will come down for the time being but may rise for the next few weeks once it becomes unavailable in draws.

