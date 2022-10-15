How to obtain Paulinho Rulebreakers card in FIFA 23

The Rulebreakers promo has returned to FIFA 23, and after days of providing hints and teasers, EA Sports have released the full team of special cards into packs. The promo was a resounding success in previous iterations of the game and has made a triumphant return to FIFA 23 with an overpowered and enticing squad.

With special versions of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wilfried Zaha and Nabil Fekir available in packs, fans will be desperate to get their hands on these boosted cards and include them in their FUT squads. However, in case they are unable to obtain these coveted special items, there are other ways to add Rulebreakers to your teams.

EA Sports has released Paulinho as the special Rulebreakers objective card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Bundesliga has received its latest special card in the form of Rulebreakers Paulinho. The Bayer Leverkusen winger has received a 84-rated special card as part of the latest promo and is available to be unlocked through objectives for the next seven days.

How to obtain Rulebreakers Paulinho in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

EA Sports has released a new Live FUT Friendlies game mode for the purpose of hosting Rulebreakers-themed objectives. This is an online game mode that involves fans competing against online opponents with certain squad restrictions while attempting to fulfill the specific requirements stated in the objective.

This new Live FUT Friendlies mode is called Rulebreakers Rush. As the name suggests, it features the No Rules match-type. Here are the squad restrictions that gamers must abide by to participate in this game mode:

Clubs: Minimum three

Minimum three Countries/Regions: Minimum three

Minimum three Loan players: Maximum one

Here are the requirements specified as part of the Paulinho Rulebreakers objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Crossing Guard: Assist six goals with crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush

Assist six goals with crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush Samba Swerve: Score seven goals using Brazilian players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush

Score seven goals using Brazilian players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush Score and Assist: Score and assist using Bundesliga players in seven separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush

Score and assist using Bundesliga players in seven separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush Win Three: Win three matches with minimum three Bundesliga players and minimum three Brazilian players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rush

Is it worth completing Rulebreakers Paulinho in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The concept of Rulebreakers is a rather interesting one, where footballers receive boosted special items that redefines their usual style of play. The promo involves boosting a specific stat of the card to a great extent while simultaneously downgrading a different one altogether.

In the case of Rulebreakers Paulinho, EA Sports have slightly downgraded his dribbling, while boosting his shooting tremendously. He has received significant upgrades to all his attributes barring dribbling, but the boost to his shooting abilities is by far the most drastic.

This makes him extremely viable in-game, as now possesses a combination of 93 pace, 84 shooting and 80 physicality. His dribbling stats have not been completely butchered either. All these factors make his card an extremely appealing option for any FUT squad.

