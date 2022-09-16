FIFA 23 Bundesliga overall ratings released as FC Bayern Munich dominate the top positions

EA Sports has revealed the ratings of the FIFA 23's top cards in Bundesliga, and FC Bayern Munich have an incredible amount of representation in the proceedings. This includes goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the highest-rated footballer from the German top flight. He's not alone, as several teammates are there to provide him with company on the prestigious list.

FC Bayern Munich have managed to do the same thing in FIFA 23 that they do in real life. The Bavarian giants are a dominant force in Germany and have won the league consecutively for nearly a decade. Another question is whether they will win this year, but the club has won elsewhere.

The news will be amazing for club fans who will be flocking to FIFA 23 soon. Not much time is left for the game to be released as EA Sports continues to reveal the top 23 cards of every league.

Bundesliga has become the third top division after the previous Premier League and La Liga announcements. Let's now consider which players have joined the list as the 23 highest-rated footballers.

FIFA 23 reflects Bayern Munich's dominance in Germany as the ratings of 23 top cards are shown

Here are the ratings of the top 23 Bundesliga cards in FIFA 23.

Konrad Laimer - 83

Moussa Diaby - 84

Leroy Sane - 84

Koen Casteels - 84

Mats Hummels - 84

Alponso Davies - 84

Lucas Hernandez - 84

Jude Bellingham - 84

Peter Gulacsi - 85

Mattijs de Ligt - 85

Serge Gnabry - 85

Niklas Sule - 85

Marco Reus - 85

Patrik Schick - 85

Yann Sommer - 85

Kingsley Coman - 86

Kevin Trapp - 86

Christopher Nkunku - 86

Leon Goretzka - 87

Thomas Muller - 87

Joshua Kimmich - 89

Sadio Mane - 89

Manuel Neuer - 90

Interestingly, all the top five cards of FIFA 23 from the Bundesliga belong to FC Bayern Munich. This includes Sadio Mane, who is a new signing from Liverpool earlier in the summer. The other four were also part of the squad last season and have been consistent performers.

Aside from FC Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig has representation following the stellar showing of Christopher Nkunku last season. Goalkeeper Gulacsi is also present, as is midfielder Konrad Laimer. However, the representation is pretty light following a very mixed season.

Clubs like Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Borussia Dortmund also have a few representatives present. However, it's quite clear which team will be the dominant side in the Bundesliga as far as FIFA 23 is concerned. FC Bayern Munich will not only be the team to beat in the upcoming release, but they might also be a really strong pick for Career Mode.

