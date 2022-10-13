More FIFA 23 Rulebreakers leaks appear online as Ribery gets 'insane' card in the promo

FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo is rumored to be getting a Ribery card that looks outstanding on paper, along with some other unique cards. Prior to the promo's debut this year, reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, in collaboration with Criminal FIFA, has shown glimpses of what's to come.

After two promos that lasted a week each, EA Sports is going down a different path with the upcoming one. They have already confirmed its release date and time, and the Rulebreakers promo will launch on October 13 at the regular launch time.

While EA Sports hasn't confirmed any cards as of now, the community has done its job with the leaks. It started with the reveal of Cristiano Ronaldo's unique card. The trend continued throughout October 13 as several newer ones were disclosed. Of them, Franck Ribery's card looks the best, hands down, in terms of the potential stats of the card.

French footballer Franck Ribery could be the ultimate winner in FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo

The USP of Rulebreakers promo is that each card has a boost in a random department. They can often take away some of the glaring weaknesses of the cards and raise their demands in the game. Based on the leaks, the promo will likely work similarly in FIFA 23.

October 13 has been a busy day for the leakers, and it started with a special card for Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez for Mexican footballers. It will be trendy among the Latin American community and could be an asset for those running MLS-based squads.

European football fans don't need to feel left out, as Salermitana winger Ribery is getting the best card of the Rulebreakers promo. Its rumored position is stated as CF, but it can likely be played at the wings.

It has phenomenal stats and will come with five-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves. Despite not having the highest overall, Ribery's card could potentially break the banks of many FIFA 23 players once the card gets released.

The most recent release at the time of writing is that of Inter Milan star Edin Dzeko. His weakness in sluggish pace will be removed due to a speed boost in the Rulebreakers promo. It will make his 88-rated ST card a whole unit to use, and he will also be a 'lengthy' type of player.

A little over 24 hours are left for FIFA 23 players to get the complete details of all the cards. Rumors also hint at two teams being released, so all of that was shown so far might not come out tomorrow.

Additionally, one might be curious to see which other cards make their way into the promo along with Ribery, Dzeko, and company.

