The Dodo Rulebreakers Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 23, and another card from the promo is presently available through a player-item challenge. EA Sports has released several SBCs in the game, offering exciting rewards to gamers. With the latest release, Brazilian wingback Dodo receives a special version of his card.

Players will now have to complete the Dodo Rulebreakers SBC within the stipulated period of time. Naturally, gamers will need to learn about the conditions they are required to fulfill. This will also give them an idea of how many coins they will require to complete the challenges.

Player-item SBCs are a great way for players to add special cards to their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Squad. Unlike the cards released yesterday, the Dodo Rulebreakers SBC guarantees an item from the promo. Moreover, gamers can evaluate this card and determine if it adds anything to their team.

Dodo Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 23 guarantees special card to players who complete it

The Dodo Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 23 comes with two individual challenges, and players must complete them. Eeither task has a particular set of conditions and also its own rewards.

Task 1 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

By completing these two tasks, players can obtain one Small Gold Players Pack and one Mixed Players Pack along with the special Rulebreakers card. To complete the Dodo Rulebreakers SBC, players will require around 60,000 FUT coins.

Any completion price of challenges in FIFA 23 will depend on the fodder players are using. The main outlay is for the two 86-rated players, one in-form player and one 85-rated player. While the other cards need similar overalls, their cost will be lower. Players have one week to complete the SBC if they want to obtain the special card.

The reward obtainable from the Dodo Rulebreakers Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 is an 85-rated RB card. It could also be as an RWB with the help of a position modifier if a player doesn't want to lose out on chemistry.

The highlight of the card will be the 90 Pace, which will be ideal for someone who wants to attack from the wingback position. With High Offensive and Medium Defensive work rates, the player can be used well at both ends of the pitch.

The card also has strong defensive stats, with 85 Defending and 81 Physicality. Dribbling is one of the weaker parts of the card, with a stat of 74. So players should best avoid trying to dribble on advanced areas of the pitch. With 83 Crossing and 85 Short Passing, it will suit FIFA 23 players of all styles.

Given the game's current condition, Dodo's Rulebreakers card is well worth the price, especially if players can complete it with fodder. While there are some weaknesses, the card has more positives than negatives.

