5 best Rulebreakers Team 2 cards to try in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has released the Rulebreakers promo's second team in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The first week was a resounding success and featured a squad full of superstars. And yet, EA have outdone themselves once again with the second Rulebreakers lineup. The team includes high-profile names from the world of football who are as capable on the virtual pitch as they are in real life.

Since these cards come at a hefty price, fans will be eager to know which special items are the best options for them to include in their FUT squads. Rulebreakers offer a unique approach to squad-building by completely revolutionizing the traditional style of play that these footballers are known for, making these cards stand out amongst their peers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 most-sought-after Rulebreakers Team 2 cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Franck Ribery

As the headlining card of the second Rulebreakers squad, Ribery's inclusion in this list was inevitable. It is possibly the last special version of Franck Ribery in FUT, as the French maestro has announced his retirement from the beautiful sport after an illustrious and decorated career. EA Sports have celebrated his contributions to the sport with a special card befitting his abilities.

Ribery has the coveted combo of 5-star skill moves and 5-star weak foot in FIFA 23, making him an elite-tier attacker in-game. His Rulebreakers version has 90 Pace, 90 Dribbling, and 88 Shooting, and can play as a striker, center-forward or CAM. He currently costs over 950,000 coins in the FIFA 23 transfer market, making him the most expensive card in Rulebreakers Team 2.

2) Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos had an underwhelming first season at Paris Saint-Germain, and his loss of form was reflected in his FIFA 23 ratings, as the Spanish legend was downgraded by several ratings. However, EA Sports have awarded him with a card in Rulebreakers Team 2 that has restored him to his former glory, making him one of the best defenders in the game right now.

Rulebreakers' Sergio Ramos has an overall rating of 89, with 80 Pace, 89 Defending, and 84 Physicality. He is also naturally 'lengthy' in-game, which means that he can catch up to any attacker and dispossess them with ease with his amazing defensive stats. He currently costs over 400,000 FUT coins, which is a justifiable price for an elite-tier center-back in FIFA 23.

3) Kai Havertz

Despite having a disappointing 2021/22 season by his standards, Kai Havertz retained his rating of 84 overall in FIFA 23. However, the EA Sports global ambassador has lived up to the trust placed in him by the company, and has started the current campaign with a string of impressive performances, earning an inclusion in one of the Team of the Week squads as well.

Rulebreakers' Kai Havertz is the German midfielder's second special version of the game, and has an overall rating of 88, with 88 Pace, 89 Dribbling, and 86 Shooting. He has received a massive physicality boost at the cost of a small passing nerf, and can now be made lengthy in-game with the correct chemistry style.

4) Thiago

The current meta of FIFA 23 has made a wide variety of players viable in-game, including slower playmaking visionaries like Thiago. The Spaniard has been a key figure in Liverpool's midfield since his transfer from Bayern Munich, and with his inclusion in the Rulebreakers Team 2 roster, he finally has a card worthy of his talents.

Rulebreakers' Thiago has extremely well-rounded stats in FIFA 23, with 85 Pace, 87 Dribbling, 84 Shooting, 89 Passing, and 75 Defending. He also possesses 5-star skill moves, making him a smooth operator with the ball, despite the small nerf to his dribbling attributes. He currently costs around 450,000 coins in the FUT transfer market, which is a reasonable price for a player of his caliber.

5) Moussa Sissoko

FUT veterans will be well aware of how overpowered Moussa Sissoko used to be in the earlier iterations of the series. He was at the peak of his powers during FIFA 20, with his 81-rated base gold version being amongst the best defensive midfielders in the game. With his Rulebreakers card, EA Sports has created a memento of his former glory.

Rulebreakers' Sissoko has an overall rating of 86, with 82 Pace, 86 Dribbling, 83 Defending, and 88 Physicality. He also falls under the lengthy acceleration type by default, making him a defensive beast in midfield. He currently costs around 200,000 FUT coins, which is a bargain for the ability he offers in-game.

