EA Sports releases FIFA 23's Team of the Week 2 (TOTW2) cards as Salah reigns supreme

Mohamed Salah is the highest-rated card of FIFA 23's Team of the Week 2 (TOTW2) release, and EA Sports has officially handed out the full squad. As usual, 23 footballers have been rewarded with special cards, which can now be obtained in the game.

TOTW2 cards will be special versions of their base editions which can now be found in all the packs. However, the chances of finding one are much lower as EA Sports maintains minimal odds on these prized cards. Despite the difficulties, these have boosted stats, making them especially valuable as players are just getting started on their FIFA 23 journey.

Based on their international performances, all 22 footballers who have joined Mohamed Salah are on the honorable list. He isn't the only known face, as a few of the world's biggest superstars have also made their way to the list.

Salah gets a 91-rated card as part of FIFA 23's TOTW2 release

FIFA 23 has seen Salah receive a much-deserved upgrade as he enters the 90s club for the first time in his career. TOTW2 brings more joy to fans as he has now received a 91-rated card.

Full list of FIFA 23 TOTW cards

Viljormur Davidsen LB 72

Jevani Brown CAM 75

Nicosur Bancu LB 78

Gerson Rodrigues ST 79

Themba Zwane CAM 80

Remko Pasveer GK 81

Bertrand Traore RM 81

David Hencko LB 81

Giacomo Raspadori ST 82

Aleksandr Mitrovic ST 82

Diogo Dalot RB 82

Seko Fofana CDM 84

Christian Eriksen CM 84

Manuel Akanji CB 84

Olivier Giroud ST 84

Willi Orban CB 84

Hirving Lozano RW 84

Eldor Shomurodov ST 84

Kai Havertz ST 86

Wojciech Sczesny GK 87

Luka Modric CM 89

Marquinhos CB 89

Mohamed Salah 91

FIFA 23's TOTW2 release will have a special place in the hearts of Liverpool fans, with the Egyptian on top following stellar displays for Egypt. However, Marquinhos and Modric will be two names with huge fanbases.

The former has become one of the world's best CBs, performing consistently for his national side and PSG. He's known for his hard tackling abilities and prowess on the ball, which players can replicate with this new card in the packs.

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric shares the second-highest position with an 89-rated card. It has received boosts in all areas over his base version, which has one less overall. TOTW2 has followed a sequence of good cards from the previous week. Those who find these cards can truly consider themselves lucky.

