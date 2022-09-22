"EA really put Son, KDB, and Valverde in the same TOTW": FIFA 23 community reacts to TOTW1 cards

The first Team of the Week (TOTW1) cards for FIFA 23 have been officially released, even before the game has actually launched. As expected, it has left the community in a frenzy on social media as some great selections are part of the promo.

While FIFA 23 is yet to launch, players can still try to obtain these cards thanks to the release of the web app. The TOTW1 cards are special editions of footballers which are released every week to celebrate the best performances in real-life sports. These can be obtained from packs but have statistically lower chances.

Itsdaijon @DaijonGordon @EASPORTSFIFA Ea really put Son Kdb and Valverde in the same totw @EASPORTSFIFA Ea really put Son Kdb and Valverde in the same totw https://t.co/vfXIukxbDr

The lesser supply and higher overalls mean that the cards are highly sought after, and FIFA 23 will be no different. Judging from the reactions, players already seem to have some favorites among the rest, and some have even discussed how they plan to use the cards they obtained in the Ultimate Team mode. Overall, it's an interesting montage of different reactions from all over the world.

FIFA 23 TOTW1 has some excellent cards that can boost players' Ultimate Team journey

EA Sports traditionally releases a fresh set of Team of the Week cards every Thursday to commemorate the best performers in the world of football. Fans can now access special in-form cards that are part of TOTW1 in FIFA 23 via the web app.

A fun part of these releases is the cards included, as the community loves reacting to inclusions and stats. TOTW1 has been the same, even though some amazing cards can be obtained.

It seems one fan has a problem with the exclusion of Arsenal's Granit Xhaka from the mix. The Swiss international was excellent against Brentford and has been a key part of Arsenal's early success this season.

There's a new positional system that has been included in FIFA 23 that allows three positions for a card. Federico Valverde's TOTW1 card seems to be a suitable one to be played at RB position because of the good defensive stats and pace it has.

Everton's Alex Iwobi is another footballer who isn't part of the first week of in-forms and one fan feels that he should have been included.

One Barcelona fan is definitely unhappy that star striker Robert Lewandowski has not been awarded a place.

Some football enthusiasts are confused by the fact that Son Heung-min's TOTW1 card has LW as the default position, whereas Antonio Conte has played him in the striker role against Leicester.

7 @WimDaapthfcV2 @EASPORTSFIFA Son played as a striker but ok @EASPORTSFIFA Son played as a striker but ok

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has been in stunning form but has also been excluded from the first Team of the Week list in FIFA 23.

It's hard to satisfy everyone whenever there's a promo release in the game, and the upcoming game seems to be continuing the trend. What will be interesting is to find out how these cards will be played in the game when the upcoming title releases worldwide on September 30.

