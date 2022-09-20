"He is very, very special" - Granit Xhaka offers glowing assessment of 'shy' Arsenal teammate

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has waxed lyrical about Gunners teammate Ethan Nwaneri, who became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League last weekend.

Arsenal played their seventh Premier League match of the season against Brentford on Sunday (September 18). They reclaimed their place at the top of the table, beating the Bees 3-0.

William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira got their names on the scoresheet for the Gunners. Xhaka also impressed for Mikel Arteta's side on the afternoon, providing the assist for Jesus' goal.

Another player who grabbed headlines in the match between Arsenal and Brentford was Nwaneri. The attacker made his senior debut for the north London giants, coming as a late substitute for Vieira.

GOAL @goal Ethan Nwaneri becomes the youngest player ever to play in the Premier League at 15 years and 181 days old 🤯 Ethan Nwaneri becomes the youngest player ever to play in the Premier League at 15 years and 181 days old 🤯 https://t.co/pQtBmT6SSE

At 15 years of age, Nwaneri has thus become the youngest player to appear in the English top flight. He has also etched his name in the history books, becoming the youngest ever Gunners player.

Xhaka has now provided a glowing assessment of the teenager, who he has coached at the Under-16s level. The Swiss labeled Nwaneri as 'very, very special' and went on to claim that he has a big future ahead of him. The Arsenal star was quoted as saying by CBS Sports:

"I am doing my coaching license and I have trained [him in] the under-16s. You can see a big difference with him and the other guys. He is very, very special."

"Of course, you have to protect him as he is very young, but if he keeps going like this with his hard work he has a big, big future."

Xhaka also revealed that Nwaneri is shy, but tipped him to become a regular with the Gunners' first-team squad. He also stressed the need to protect the youngster considering his tender age. He said:

"He is not with us a lot in training. I have maybe seen him two or three times now. But he is very shy, of course, but the time will come when he will be more with us."

"You have to protect him and help him. Football is not everything for him and for us, but yes, the club will help him and the experienced players have to help him."

Layth @laythy29 Watch Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale push 15-year-old debutant Ethan Nwaneri towards the travelling supporters after the talented teen is too modest to take any acclaim Watch Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale push 15-year-old debutant Ethan Nwaneri towards the travelling supporters after the talented teen is too modest to take any acclaim https://t.co/1lpSzfcl4S

Having made his senior debut for the north London giants at the weekend, Nwaneri will be hopeful of getting more playing time under his belt this term.

Arsenal star Xhaka jokes about time 'being on the way' for him

Xhaka will turn 30 years old next week and is thus 15 years older than Nwaneri. The midfielder joked about how the difference in age makes him realize that his career is slowly nearing an end. He said:

"I spoke with one Brentford guy and I told him this guy was 15 and he looked at me and said: 'f--- me, we are looking old!' So yes, of course, when you have 15 years difference you think 'OK, the time is not gone but it is on the way [for me].' But we are enjoying him, he is enjoying us as he has the quality."

Xhaka has made eight appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this term, contributing to four goals in the process.

