5 best FIFA 23 SBCs for beginners

SBCs have become one of the most important elements in FIFA 23 for players to build good squads. These challenges allow players to recycle cards they don't need and obtain different resources to strengthen their teams. Rewards can include resources like cosmetics, FUT coins, and cards that allow players to improve their squads.

Not every FIFA 23 SBC is feasible when a person is just starting the game. Those with amazing rewards usually have high costs, so beginners are forced to avoid them. Nevertheless, there are some exciting options when one's just getting started. Some of the ones on this list might be time-limited in nature, but they're easier to complete and have good potential regarding rewards.

Beginner-friendly SBCs that are perfect for all FIFA 23 players

5) 78+ Upgrade

The 78+ Upgrade SBC was first introduced following the early access launch, and each version comes with a deadline of 1 day. There have been two variants - where it can be repeated a certain number of times and one where it can be done infinite times. The conditions have remained the same - submit six gold cards.

For rewards, players will get a 78+ rated Rare Gold player, which will be untradable. This is a perfect challenge to do given how easy it is and has no extra requirements. It's great when a player has a lot of gold fodder that doesn't fit in other challenges. Social media has also been a testament to some of the attractive rewards from this challenge.

4) Haaland's Transfer

At the time of writing, FIFA 23 players still have more than 24 hours to complete Haaland's Transfer SBC. The challenge was released following the Norwegian's exploits in the Manchester derby and is a straightforward option for fans. Players can even use silver players to complete the SBC, and the requirements of rare cards are minimal.

Once completed, players will receive a Small Rare Gold Players Pack, which is untradeable. There was confusion as the official description didn't contain the word untradable. EA Sports has rectified the situation, but the SBC is still good for beginners. Even when done with cards from the market, it won't be too cost-intensive.

3) Gold Upgrade

The Gold Upgrade SBC might seem like an unexciting piece at first, but it becomes beneficial for several reasons. Firstly, many gold fodders can't be used in the time-limited SBCs as they fail to satisfy certain conditions. These cards are often untradable, so they can't be sold. Additionally, the cards might be so poor that they won't be usable on anyone's side.

The Gold Upgrade SBC solves all these problems in FIFA 23. It costs relatively very little for players to complete and become free after some time. Players can switch their cards of little use and get two cards that will be rated at least 78 and rare in nature. The SBC allows players to trade things they do not need and get stuff that could be much more valuable.

2) Six of the Best

Six of the Best is one of the four challenges of the Hybrid Nations SBC. The challenge is easy to complete, and the only bit comes from the part where there must be exactly six nations in play. It's not a very hard task, and the remaining can be solved using two cards of the same nationalities and leagues. The challenge is quite easy to complete, given the number of fodders players have.

Two rewards can be won by completing the Six of the Best SBC in FIFA 23. Players are rewarded with one Small Prime Gold Players pack, which can give some good cards. Completing the SBC brings players closer to completing the Nation Hybrid challenge, which gives out one Jumbo Rare Players pack that could include some great cards.

1) Marquee Matchups

The Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 is the costliest on this list, but it's one of the cheapest collective challenges. The challenge gets refreshed every week and contains individual challenges of four. Players can choose to solve either some or all of the individual challenges to unlock different rewards.

The nature, type, and rewards of the challenges reset every week and feature the best matches from the world of football. This makes the Marquee Matchups SBC ideal for everyone, as they can always have a chance with it. While the SBC can cost more than the rest, all rewards are tradable. This means that players will also have the chance to do the SBCs and can do so at lower costs if they have sufficient fodder in FIFA 23.

