The 80+ TOTW Upgrade SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and players can obtain this unique card from any of the TOTW in the last four weeks by completing the dedicated Squad Building Challenge. It needs to be finished within seven days and is repeatable up to ten times.

With the Rulebreakers and Icon Series promos hogging most of the limelight this week, the relatively smaller upgrade promo might slip under the radar of casual players. However, challenges like these are vital for those looking to pack a valuable TOTW card for their FUT squad.

Here's an easy guide explaining the task with the expected cost-to-reward ratios discussed in detail.

Everything you need to know about FIFA 23 80+ TOTW Upgrade SBC

Like previous iterations of the challenge, players are expected to build a full team of moderately high level players to get a chance to pack one of the upgraded TOTW cards.

80+ TOTW Upgrade SBC requirements

Minimum of 1 player with Overall Rating of 85

Team Rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in squad: 11

Reward: 1x 80+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable)

Approximate Cost: 14,000 - 16,000 FUT Coins

There are no pesky chemistry requirements, meaning players can use the lowest value card from the market to fill in squad positions so that other conditions are adequately met.

Building a squad from scratch to complete the SBC will cost about 15,000 FUT coins according to current rates. However, the potential rewards such as a Haaland's 89 rated card is all the incentive some people need to keep doing the challenge repeatedly.

While technically one can use any player from a variety of nations, the 83 minimum rating restriction will limit the usage of a vast majority of leagues and potential teams will probably become eurocentric.

Notwithstanding the rating restrictions, players can mitigate the cost by using any fodder they have, even utilizing any undesirable card they might pull from the SBC itself.

TOTW is the only promo that runs for the full cycle of the game, with EA releasing new players to subsequent teams every week, thus adding to a growing list of cards that Ultimate Team players can try to pack.

Do note that the Team of the Week cards are awarded to players for their exceptional performances over that week, and therefore come with subsequent boosts to the ratings over their base versions. Making these cards much sought-after by FUT players.

By completing the current SBC within four days, they can pack up to ten of these special cards because of the relatively low cost of the challenge and it being repeatable. The requirements for completing the challenge are also not that hard to achieve, even for the more casual players.

While the 80+ TOTW Upgrade does give players a chance to obtain one of the Team of the Week cards from the previous releases (1-4), it must be noted that the card will be untradeable. Therefore, those looking to turn a profit on the market should look elsewhere to gain coins.

With that being said, the potential to add some really valuable cards to their FUT squad is also quite high when completing this SBC.

