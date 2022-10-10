How does FIFA 23's Team of the Week (TOTW) work? How to obtain, release date & time, more

Team of the Week (TOTW) in FIFA 23 is the only promotion that takes place throughout the game's life cycle. While other promos are time-limited, the weekly releases continue for a long time and start before the rest.

EA Sports releases a lot of promos in the Ultimate Team mode. These promos come with special cards with upgraded stats compared to their base versions. Naturally, the cards fetch higher prices and have greater demand on most occasions. While other promos only appear once, TOTW allows players to try new special cards on a weekly basis.

Here's all the information about the promo regarding its release and how the system works. The promo is a bit different compared to the others as the upgrade system it implements works differently. With that being said, some of the cards released so far have been strong in the meta and worth the players' investment.

The TOTW promo in FIFA 23 brings a fresh set of cards every week

As mentioned above, the TOTW promo is the only one that continues throughout the game's life cycle. It doesn't mean, however, that the cards remain the same, with EA Sports releasing a fresh batch every Thursday. Each set comes in a squad of 23 cards, including starters and reserves.

Each set is released on Thursdays at 6:00 PM UK/10:30 PM IST/10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET. They will be released along with the weekly content update in Ultimate Team mode. Users in other regions can adjust their time based on their locations to determine the time of release.

So far, there is one main way to obtain TOTW cards in FIFA 23. The special cards are available in all the packs in the game and can be obtained from the same. Players should note that the odds of receiving them are lower than ordinary ones, and there's no guarantee. Opening several packs at once isn't guaranteed to get a promo card.

Once Black Friday arrives, there will likely be the presence of special Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), through which we can claim these special cards as rewards. This is based on the experience from the previous edition, so its presence in FIFA 23 can't be guaranteed.

Players can also get one untradable version of a random card from the first squad with their pre-orders. While the card can't be sold on the market, players can use it in their Ultimate Team lineups or in SBCs.

Traditionally, several SBCs require the presence of at least one in-form card to complete it.

In-form cards in FIFA 23 have boosted stats compared to their base versions and can also have different positions. This position will be based on real-life matches, where the player's performance is considered for awarding them with a special version. Both club and national team matches are considered for evaluation, with the best performance being chosen.

Reflected on IRL performances

Certain stats increased more

Can receive SM/WF upgrades

Lower rated cards to receive bigger boost



#FIFA23 TOTW & POTM boosted upgrades
Reflected on IRL performances
Certain stats increased more
Can receive SM/WF upgrades
Lower rated cards to receive bigger boost

Additionally, any card getting multiple in-forms in FIFA 23 will always be based on the upgraded version. This allows some candidates to receive stunning cards when the game is a few months old.

Overall, this is an excellent promo for those looking to upgrade their teams throughout the year.

